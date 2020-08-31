Safety First – How Kwema Keeps You Informed and Safe

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Are you Ok? “Kwema” is a Swahili word that’s used to ask how you are (as in, “Kwema?”). At the same time, it’s used to say “everything’s good, I’m fine” or “I’m in a good place.” Al Jabry says the meaning is fitting for his company:

“It’s a really good way to explain what we provide. We’re allowing people to say, ‘I’m good.’ And also for people to say, hey, is everything okay?’”

How does a company that needs employees to work closely together (such as in factories, and so on) manage the spread of COVID-19?

Kwema’s smart badge holder protects employees from physical risks they face onsite or offsite by activating an emergency protocol.

With Covid-19 spread increasing and it becoming more evident that “super spreaders” (at-risk people who are infected and don’t realize it) are responsible for the majority of it. Kwema added seamless contact tracing functionality that in the inevitable case an employee tests positive, Safety and Facility Managers can easily:

-Trace WHERE the employee was

-Identify WHO they may have come into contact with

-Classify all employees into 3 RISK GROUPS and take action to prevent spread

A major differentiator for Kwema versus other wearbles in the market is that Kwema’s technology is designed to avoid adoption hurdles and training costs by being placed in something employees already wear, as the example with Kwema launching the first smart employee badge holder.

Kwema has also prioritized privacy by offering employee opt-in functionality that has both automatic and manual indoor/outdoor tracking after all employees have the right to not share their location 24/7.

Why does all this matter?

Each workday, 7,000 U.S. employees experience an emergency at work and unfortunately some of them result in a death. The time it takes for them to notify they are in danger and for them to get the right help is the biggest factor in these life threatening situations. Kwema bridges this gap and helps save lives.

For some companies that have heavy workforce activity in factories, food facilities, and so on, a tool like this might have helped to prevent and deescalate major life threatening incidents.

Regardless of COVID-19 employee safety matters because any business that doesn’t take it seriously faces a litany of threats, such as lost productivity, fines, unnecessary administrative time, legal fees, bad public relations, worker’s compensation claims, and more. The good news is that OSHA claims that for every dollar spent on health and safety precautions, a business earns $3 to $6 in return on investment.

Kwema has helped reduce risk for many companies who take COVID-19 prevention seriously, and has made one of the most convenient tools on the market for maintaining a smooth, cautious, informed workforce.

