St. Paul, MN., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), 70% of all job-related hand injuries can be attributed to workers deciding to forgo proper hand protection. And for safety work gear manufacturer Ergodyne, this eye-opening stat is a rally point for developing work gloves aimed at the most basic of goals: to get worn. The company’s new ProFlex 7043 Nitrile Coated Cut-Resistant Gloves are the latest effort toward that end.

“We understand the importance of balancing dexterity and protection,” said Aaron Skemp, Product Manager, Ergodyne. “These gloves strike the perfect equilibrium to keep workers safe and productive.”

Made with a blend of A4 cut-resistance, 18-gauge dexterity and microfine nitrile grip to deliver true feel and breathable comfort, ProFlex 7043 Nitrile Coated Cut-Resistant Gloves are a direct response to popular pain points commonly cited by workers as reasons for not wearing hand protection.

“The combination of microfine nitrile coated palms with that second-skin fit and feel means workers get a better handle on the job––including those more precise tasks that take a bit more finesses and precision,” said Skemp.

The new gloves have been rigorously tested and rated to provide ANSI/ISEA 105-2016 A4 cut protection and level 3 abrasion resistance, ensuring exceptional protection around sharp or rough materials. Additionally, the touchscreen-capable fingertips enable workers to use smartphones and tablets, removing yet another reason to go without gloves.

Ideal for a wide range of industries, including construction, assembly, manufacturing, automotive, and more, these nitrile-coated gloves are ideal for anyone frequently handling sheet metal or other sharp materials in both wet and dry conditions. The reinforced thumb saddles offer extra-strength grip and durability in rough environments, making them a reliable choice for demanding tasks.

For more about Ergodyne’s mission to reduce hand injuries by combating common glove complaints, visit ergo.zone/glovetech.

