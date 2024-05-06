JUPITER, FL, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (The “Company” or “Safety Shot”) today released a shareholder update to highlight the Company’s progress and strategic vision to maximize long-term shareholder value.

In the last several months, the Company has accomplished tremendous milestones which include:

Launching Safety Shot, the first patented beverage that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism and boosting clarity, on its direct-to-consumer website: www.DrinkSafetyShot.com on December 7. The drink sold out on its first day of availability.

on December 7. The drink sold out on its first day of availability. Releasing Safety Shot for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Consumers rapidly placed their orders for delivery and the product was sold out almost immediately.

Announcing a strategic distribution agreement with a leading brand-building agency and distributor based in Los Angeles, to amplify its presence in the vibrant Southern California market.

Gearing up to launch Safety Shot in Las Vegas and Los Angeles retail stores by the end of the Q2 2024. The Company anticipates that the beverage will be in stores within the next thirty days.

Nearing completion of the Company’s clinical trial to measure the effectiveness of Safety Shot in reducing blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism. Data is now being compiled and is expected within the next four weeks.

Amassing an impressive portfolio of celebrities and influencers. This includes American comedian and actor Drew Desbordes, better known professionally as “Druski,” EMD music sensation Night Tales, widely followed YouTube group, The Nelk Boys , American professional skateboarder and businessperson Danny Way, actor and internet OG Matthew Espinosa, MMA superstar Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, and UFC martial artist and influencer Hector Lombard.

American professional skateboarder and businessperson Danny Way, actor and internet OG Matthew Espinosa, MMA superstar Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal, and UFC martial artist and influencer Hector Lombard. Making several pivotal management changes to drive growth for the Company: Jarrett Boon, a seasoned entrepreneur and innovator with over 30 years of experience creating and growing successful businesses, has been appointed CEO. American entrepreneur, record executive, and film producer Jordan Schur, has been appointed as President of the Company. Schur has also joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Serial entrepreneur John Gulyas has been appointed Chairman of the Company. Gulyas has over 13 years of experience owning and operating multiple franchise brands. David Sandler, with over three decades of experience in the health and nutrition industry, has been appointed the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. David J. Long, the CEO and co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness, has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.



“I’m exceptionally proud of our team’s accomplishments and the steps we’ve taken so far,” remarked CEO Jarrett Boon. “The Company is driving on our goals. Our plan to increase shareholder value, drive revenue, and increase retail partners is being executed and you will see it more and more every day.”

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., a wellness and dietary supplement company, has developed Safety Shot, the first patented wellness product on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content by supporting its metabolism, boosting clarity and overall mood. Safety Shot is available for purchase online at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com . In addition, the Company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in 2024.

Forward Looking Statements

