Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2022 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq – SGA) reported today that net revenue increased 6.3% to $29.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $28.0 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 3.7% for the quarter to $21.8 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, station operating income increased 10.6% to $9.3 million and operating income was $5.4 million compared to $4.6 million for the same quarter last year. Free cash flow was $3.2 million for the quarter compared to $4.2 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $2.6 million compared to $921 thousand for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the quarter included the $1.1 million purchase of a building in Norfolk, VA that will replace our existing leased studio and office facility. Net income was $3.8 million for the quarter compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 in the second quarter of 2022.

Net revenue increased 8.8% to $54.8 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022 compared to $50.3 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 6.0% for the six-months to $42.4 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, station operating income increased 13.2% to $14.8 million and operating income was $7.1 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period last year. Free cash flow was $5.1 million for the six-months compared to $6.0 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the six-months were $3.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. Net income was $5.0 million for the six-month period compared to $4.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.83 in the first six-months of 2022.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share on July 1, 2022. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.2 million. To date Saga has paid over $79 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $52.3 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2022 and $54.4 million as of August 1, 2022. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.5 – 6.0 million for capital expenditures during 2022.

Saga’s 2022 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 744361. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on August 5, 2022 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose the Company’s trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and a reconciliation of operating income to station operating income.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, free cash flow, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data and Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general, and the ongoing economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 35 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 and 2021
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2022     2021     2022     2021  
Operating Results                        
Net operating revenue   $ 29,821     $ 28,046     $ 54,788     $ 50,347  
Station operating expense     21,786       21,017       42,354       39,940  
Corporate general and administrative     2,609       2,494       5,303       4,932  
Other operating expense (income), net     45       (80 )     40       (23 )
Operating income     5,381       4,615       7,091       5,498  
Interest expense     32       72       64       145  
Interest income     (49 )     (4 )     (53 )     (10 )
Other income, net           (31 )     (2 )     (303 )
Income before income tax expense     5,398       4,578       7,082       5,666  
Income tax expense     1,575       1,325       2,055       1,655  
Net income   $ 3,823     $ 3,253     $ 5,027     $ 4,011  
                         
Earnings per share:                        
Basic   $ 0.63     $ 0.54     $ 0.83     $ 0.67  
Diluted   $ 0.63     $ 0.54     $ 0.83     $ 0.67  
                         
Weighted average common shares     5,952       5,917       5,950       5,915  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     5,952       5,917       5,950       5,915  
                         
                         
                         
Free Cash Flow                        
Net income   $ 3,823     $ 3,253     $ 5,027     $ 4,011  
Plus: Depreciation and amortization:                        
Radio Stations     1,239       1,353       2,408       2,702  
Corporate     63       70       125       139  
Deferred tax (benefit) provision     315       170       395       200  
Non-cash compensation     338       357       677       700  
Other operating (income) expense, net     45       (80 )     40       (23 )
Other income, net           (31 )     (2 )     (303 )
Less: Capital expenditures     (2,640 )     (921 )     (3,563 )     (1,455 )
Free cash flow   $ 3,183     $ 4,171     $ 5,107     $ 5,971  

                         
                June 30, 
                   2022      2021
Balance Sheet Data                        
Working capital               $ 58,292   $ 62,405
Net fixed assets               $ 54,351   $ 53,591
Net intangible assets and other assets               $ 119,487   $ 120,114
Total assets               $ 247,973   $ 252,811
Long-term debt               $   $ 10,000
Stockholders’ equity               $ 200,693   $ 194,518


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
June 30, 2022
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)

                         
                Less:      Plus:   Trailing
    12 Months Ended   6 Months Ended   6 Months Ended   12 Months Ended
    December 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2021     2021   2022     2022  
Trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) (1)                        
Net income   $ 11,157     $ 4,011   $ 5,027     $ 12,173  
Exclusions:                        
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net     (7 )     23     (40 )     (70 )
Gain on insurance proceeds     589       272           317  
Other income (expense), net     63       142     127       48  
Total exclusions     645       437     87       295  
Consolidated adjusted net income (1)     10,512       3,574     4,940       11,878  
Plus:                        
Interest expense     284       145     64       203  
Income tax expense     4,260       1,655     2,055       4,660  
Depreciation & amortization expense     5,749       2,841     2,533       5,441  
Non-cash compensation     1,335       700     677       1,312  
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)   $ 22,140     $ 8,915   $ 10,269     $ 23,494  
                         

____________
  (1) As defined in the Company’s credit facility.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 and 2021
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2022   2021     2022   2021  
Operating income to station operating income reconciliation:                        
Operating income   $ 5,381   $ 4,615     $ 7,091   $ 5,498  
Plus:                        
Corporate general and administrative     2,609     2,494       5,303     4,932  
Other operating expense (income), net     45     (80 )     40     (23 )
Station depreciation and amortization     1,239     1,353       2,408     2,702  
Station operating income   $ 9,274   $ 8,382     $ 14,842   $ 13,109   

