Sage continues to lead in innovation with end-to-end construction cloud suite, enabling businesses to effectively manage projects from bid to closeout

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage, the trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the construction industry, expands its construction cloud portfolio to better serve customers. Sage has a history of trust and innovation in cloud and construction technology, serving 48% of ENR Top 400 Contractors and 53% of BD+C Giants Top 115 Contractors.

Sage delivers the most complete and comprehensive end-to-end cloud solution available in the industry, offering solutions for preconstruction, operations, and financials, enabling businesses to effectively manage projects from bid to closeout.

Solutions include:

Sage Estimating with BidMatrix: Sage Estimating, the most widely used construction estimating software, adds advanced cloud capabilities with BidMatrix. Capabilities include a virtual bid room built for collaboration, advanced analysis capabilities to easily identify optimal subcontractor bids as well as powerful slice & dice capabilities and integration with Power BI to gain insight from the data. Using these solutions together combines the powerful features and efficiency of Sage Estimating with the collaborative, scalable, and innovative capabilities enabled by the cloud, helping firms secure more projects at the right price with greater confidence.

Sage Construction Management: Sage Construction Management is a cloud-native project management solution built for collaboration and mobility so field, office, and external teams can share real-time project information and make quick, informed decisions. Managing all project operations from one platform, anytime, from anywhere, and on any device, helps businesses win more work and execute projects more efficiently.

Sage Intacct Construction: Sage Intacct Construction is the leading cloud-native financial management solution purpose-built for construction, and the fastest growing vertical for Sage Intacct Financials. It enables proactive management of critical financial and operational metrics, increased efficiency, reduced time and cost of audits, and improved cash flow. Recent releases expand the cloud-native solution to a broader base of construction and real estate businesses that manage detailed job costing, revenue recognition, retainage billing, and payroll.

Sage’s open API and integrations with a growing list of technology solutions give customers “the power of choice” to utilize the right mix of solutions to address their unique business needs. This can range from implementing a full cloud suite to integrating a cloud solution with existing solutions, such as Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate, Sage 100 Contractor, or third-party systems.

“Sage has more than 50 years of trust and innovation in construction, more than any other accounting and financial software provider. We understand the challenges construction businesses face and how technology can play an integral role in alleviating them because we’ve been with them on the journey, innovating along the way,” said Dustin Stephens, Vice President of Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “Building on that innovation and knowledge, our recent investments to provide an end-to-end construction cloud suite underscores our commitment to deliver solutions to help our customers thrive.”

“In order to be precise and build things well, we need the best tools in the field and in the office,” said Joe Murray, CEO at ACT Construction. “Sage Intacct Construction gives us the financial insights we need and can scale to support our growth. Now we’re excited to have this level of real-time insights extend beyond financials with Sage Construction Management. Using the two solutions together gives us an end-to-end cloud system that can help us be more efficient across the business, from initial lead through project completion. I’ve been looking for this for 20 years.”

Sage’s industry-leading solutions are available from authorized Sage resellers, the largest and most experienced partner network in the industry. To learn more about Sage construction solutions, visit SageCRE.com.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com.

About Sage Construction and Real Estate

For over 50 years Construction companies have turned to Sage for their Finance, Preconstruction, and Operations needs. With over 50,000 customers and the largest partner network in the industry, Sage is well known for the being the most trusted provider of innovative and dependable business management software. Whether you are a small residential contractor, or a large commercial builder, you can trust that Sage has the right solution for your business. For more information, visit SageCRE.com.