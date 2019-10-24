Sage honors Sage Intacct customers for excellence and innovation in using cloud financial management software

Annual Customer Success Awards Program recognizes organizations that have used Sage Intacct to significantly improve their business and financial operations

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advantage 2019 — Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the winners of the 2019 Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards – including the Sage Intacct Customer Hero Awards and new Sage Intacct Industry Awards. Winners were showcased at Sage Intacct Advantage 2019, taking place in Las Vegas this week.

The Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards Program recognize organizations that have used Sage Intacct to dramatically improve their business and financial operations. In total, 17 Sage Intacct customers were honored with Customer Success Awards this year.

“Sage Intacct is excited to have the opportunity to honor so many valued organizations with Customer Hero Awards and Customer Success Awards here in Las Vegas,” said Marc Linden, Sage EVP and General Manager, Medium Segment Native Cloud Solutions. “Our vision at Sage Intacct is to provide best-in-class solutions that enable our customers to drive their businesses to new levels of success. We are committed to delivering cloud financial management solutions that allow these organizations to grow and scale with ease throughout the entire customer lifecycle.”

Amongst the Customer Success Award winners, four were singled out for special 2019 Customer Hero Awards. Those companies were: Code42, Halloran Consulting, Sasser Family Companies, and UNITE HERE HEALTH . In addition, six Sage Intacct customers were recognized with new Industry Awards. Those winners were: Acquia (Software/SaaS), Seattle Indian Health Board (Nonprofit), Elmington (Financial Services), Vera Whole Health (Healthcare), GVS America (Inventory and Distribution) and Halstatt Real Estate Partners (Projects and Services).

Here is a closer look at the results achieved by this year’s four Customer Hero Award winners:

Code42

Code42 is a leader in data loss protection. Since their 2013 Sage Intacct implementation, Code42 has reduced the time from order-to-bill to under one day, shortened the financial close from 15 to seven days, and doubled the entities to consolidate. By eliminating manual work, the company’s estimated savings were approximately one full time employee. Sage Intacct has allowed Code42 to execute their business model and grow in excess of $100M as well as empower the company’s continued growth. Having one financial system of record across order-to-cash and procure-to-pay has helped Code42 become a more cash-efficient business.

To learn more, go here.

Halloran Consulting Group

Halloran Consulting Group is a life science regulatory, quality and clinical consulting firm that provides deep and broad domain expertise working with one of the most expansive and relevant clinical pipelines in the industry. Halloran implemented Sage Intacct and discovered that the financial management software allowed them to pursue the use of a blended billing rate, something that QuickBooks and OpenAir could not handle. The blended rate showed a difference of $4 million in profit, versus their traditional rates. Days sales outstanding (DSO) plunged from 120 days to 68 resulting in $1 million in additional monthly cash flow. Billable utilization increased from 50% to 68% in one year due to better insight into resourcing and project data, while the monthly close time was reduced by 50%.

Halloran also saw an increase of 12% in project profitability by having better insight into the project data which allowed them to scope future projects accurately. Now, Halloran is well on its way to achieving $4 million in new profit by adopting blended-rate consultant pricing. To learn more, go here.

Sasser Family Companies

Sasser Family Companies is a leader in providing customer-focused rail, aviation ground support, and vehicle transportation equipment leasing and management solutions. Since 2015, complex integrations with Sasser’s proprietary systems have utilized Sage Intacct’s API, DDS, and the Sage Intacct platform. The ability to tie all their systems into Sage Intacct has delivered a major efficiency gain, as well as improved accuracy. Sasser spends less time managing legacy integrations and performing batch reconciliations as users are now able to focus on value-add tasks while Sage Intacct handles heavy reconciliation duties as part of Sasser’s “continuous audit” practice.

Sage Intacct’s automated financial functions eliminated the previously cumbersome, line-by-line manual data entry of lengthy recurring transactions. Extensive use of dimensionality across the businesses means Sasser can provide details and insights to the leadership team that were not previously possible. Lastly, Sasser has been able to shift their financial team from transactional to value-add with the use of Sage Intacct.

UNITE HERE HEALTH

Unite Here Health provides health benefits that offer high-quality, affordable healthcare to participants at a great value. After selecting Sage Intacct, UNITE HERE HEALTH increased its finance team productivity by 30%, allowing them to shift 40% more time into strategic planning and process improvement. With dozens of custom dashboards set up in Sage Intacct, any manager can check their department’s financials and drill down to individual transactions to make informed decisions in real time, while easily viewing monthly income statements for each independent plan unit, 40+ departments, location, or project.

The nonprofit organization also accelerated the monthly close by 40% and annual budgeting cycle by 30%. These productivity gains achieved significant hard/soft cost savings for UNITE HERE HEALTH.

To learn more about how Sage Intacct builds customers for life, please visit: https://www.sageintacct.com/customer-for-life.

About Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is an award-winning cloud financial management system that is part of Sage Business Cloud, the one and only business management solution that customers will ever need. Sage Intacct is used by thousands of organizations from startups to public companies to improve business performance and make finance more productive. A native cloud solution, Sage Intacct delivers deep accounting capabilities across multiple industries designed with a single aim—to accelerate customer success. Learn more at http://www.sageintacct.com .

About Sage

Sage is a global market leader for technology that helps small and medium businesses perform at their best. Sage is trusted by millions of businesses worldwide to deliver intelligent cloud technology, with personalized support and a network of partners, so they can manage finances, operations, and people in Sage Business Cloud. We believe in doing everything we can to help people be the best they can be, so the combined efforts of 13,000 Sage colleagues working with businesses and communities make a real difference to the world. To learn more, please visit http://www.sage.com/ .

