Sage Intacct customers honored at Sage Transform 2021 for outstanding achievements in cloud financial management

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the winners of the 2021 Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards. Winners were showcased at the Sage Transform 2021 conference this week in Las Vegas. They include a company that has cut their close time by more than half, and a nonprofit that has saved $500k annually through better expense management.

The Sage Intacct Customer Success Awards Program recognizes organizations that have used the innovative functionality within Sage Intacct or Sage Intacct Budgeting and Planning to dramatically improve their business and financial operations. In total, 28 customers were honored, including one Customer Hero Award and five Industry Awards.

“Sage is excited to honor our largest ever group of Sage Intacct Customer Success Award winners at Sage Transform this year,” said Dan Miller, Sage’s EVP for Sage Intacct. “These companies have embraced digital transformation by leveraging Sage Intacct solutions to take their businesses to new levels. At Sage, we know that we don’t succeed unless our customers succeed, and we are committed to meeting customers’ needs and offering solutions that allow them to scale their business with ease – all while feeling supported every step of the way.”

Sage Intacct Customer Hero Award

Amongst the Customer Success Award winners, Purple Wave was singled out for the 2021 Sage Intacct Customer Hero Award.

Purple Wave is an online-only auction company specializing in the liquidation of agricultural and construction equipment and fleet vehicles. With Sage Intacct, Purple Wave replaced manual work with automation to streamline its core accounting processes. The company gained robust multi-dimensional reporting for better business insights as it expanded its sales team to 50 reps covering more than 11 central U.S. states. Building on that success, Purple Wave rolled out Sage Intacct Budgeting and Planning to improve on labor-intensive budgeting processes that had been done entirely in Excel. After switching to Sage Intacct, the time saved allowed employees to become more specialized in their roles, gaining efficiency and insights around processes and how to improve them. It is now significantly easier for financial leaders at Purple Wave to provide reporting to management, board members, and third parties.

Additional key results using Sage Intacct and Sage Intacct Budgeting and Planning include:

Cut time to close the books down from 30 days to 8 days

Reduced budget creation time by 50%

Improved decisions with budget vs. actuals reporting

Able to manage budget data imports in hours, not weeks

Sage Intacct Industry Award Winners

Customers across five key vertical industries were honored with Sage Intacct Industry Awards. Here is a look at their results:

Canine Companions – Nonprofit

Canine Companions is a human services nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to adults, children, and veterans with disabilities, as well as facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice, and educational settings. Highlighted results using Sage Intacct include:

Saved $500k annually through better visibility into expenses

Freed 50% of time spent on gift processing

Shortened audit process by 25% and reduced audit cost by 20-25%

Expel – Software/SaaS

Expel, Inc. is a fast-growing cybersecurity managed detection and response (MDR) provider that aims to make great security as accessible as the internet. Highlighted results using Sage Intacct include:

Improved decisions with budget vs. actuals reporting

Able to manage budget data imports in hours, not weeks

$50M raised from top investors since implementing Sage Intacct, leveraging impressive financial reporting

Vets Pets – Healthcare

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of 26 veterinary hospitals in North Carolina with joint venture partnerships focused on people, pets, medicine, leadership, and service. Highlighted results using Sage Intacct include:

Reduced monthly close from up to 23 days to about 6 or 7 days

Eliminated 100 hours of manual accounting each month

Improved decision-making with reporting insights

Gained scalability amid rapid business growth, scaling from 2 practices when founded in 2007 to 26 in 2021

Laird Management – Hospitality

A family-owned company with 600 plus employees and 31 restaurants, Laird Management is a large Burger King franchisee in Arizona. Highlighted results using Sage Intacct include:

Streamlined financial reports help cut month-end close time in half

Reduced financial reporting time by 80%

New efficiencies helped company scale without expanding the accounting team

Tandem HR – Professional Services

Tandem HR is a PEO partnering with small and mid-sized organizations to provide a high-touch, Fortune 500-style HR infrastructure. By delivering human resource, payroll benefit, workers’ compensation, and other vital HR services, Tandem HR offers professionals time back to dedicate to revenue-generating activities, fueling clients’ success. Highlighted results using Sage Intacct include:

Saved 500 person-hour annually by eliminating manual accounting workarounds

Reduced time needed for monthly close from 30 days to 10 days

Only needed to add one finance employee while tripling annual revenue growth from $300M to $900M

