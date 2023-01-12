Srini Gajula will lead presales teams, build capabilities, frontend customer conversations and also manage Sage IT’s strategic partnerships

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage IT, an emerging leader enabling organizations’ digital transformation and optimization, today announced the appointment of Srini Gajula as Chief Solutions Officer at their corporate headquarters in Frisco, TX.

Sage IT combines technology expertise with industry knowledge to further customers’ transformation goals and enhance their business results. Sage IT has built a reputation of being a reliable and dependable technology partner who goes that extra mile to surpass expectations. Leveraging cutting-edge and ready-to-use accelerators, strong partnerships with digital technology providers, and an experienced trained team of experts, Sage IT is able to serve every customer’s unique objectives. Sage IT is the North America Partner of the Year for TIBCO.

In his capacity as the Chief Solutions Officer, Srini Gajula will lead presales teams, build capabilities, frontend customer conversations and also manage Sage IT’s strategic partnerships to bring unique services and offerings to add value to our customers.

Srini, a graduate from Stephen F. Austin State University with an MS in Computer Science and MBA from Naveen Jindal School of Management, is a senior technology leader with over 22 years of experience in the IT industry with expertise in enabling and developing custom software development and cloud-native solutions across multiple industry verticals. Srini has partnered with several clients’ executive leadership in the airline, consumer retail products and design, telecom B/OSS, life-sciences, and health insurance industries.

Sagar Pelaprolu, Chief Executive Officer, Sage IT, stated, “Srini’s addition to our IT Services division gives us the strength and capabilities for our presales and delivery organizations. We are confident that his leadership skills, technology expertise and strategic vision will guide the organization towards achieving our goals.”

“It is a very exciting time here at Sage IT as we embark on our journey to grow and expand our practices. I am truly honored to become a Sage ITian and join the executive team as a pre-sales leader supporting our Sales and Delivery towers. I look forward to fostering a vibrant and flourishing future of our organization and the customers we serve each year,” says Srini Gajula.

About Sage IT

Sage IT is a leader in digital transformation and optimization and a global provider of IT services. The company focuses on achieving sustainable business outcomes for customers by enabling customer enterprises to become Composable, Hyper automated, Cloud-enabled and Data-driven. Established in 2003, Sage IT has a well-established global delivery structure that is equipped with solution experts, proven tools, and methodologies. The company has developed strong relationships with leading digital technology providers to provide cutting-edge solutions, and services to its customers. To learn more about Sage IT, visit the company’s website at www.sageitinc.com, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

