After a successful 2022 pilot program, Sage Foundation launches the Grow Program incubator, aimed at Canadian non-profits

RICHMOND, British Columbia, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces the launch of its Canadian Grow Program incubator to empower non-profit leaders in British Columbia.

The incubator is hosted by Sage Foundation, bringing together non-profit CEO’s and Executive Directors for a series of in-person business development sessions across the year. Each non-profit is strategically matched with one or more Sage leaders based on their business objectives for the program. Each ‘match’ carefully selects a strategic project that would help the nonprofit amplify their impact in the community. By the end of program, non-profits will have the tools to help execute their strategic projects or will have already started.

In 2022, Sage Foundation launched the incubator as a pilot program in Canada, proving to be a success to all four non-profits that participated.

Cadence Willis, VP of Sage Foundation said, “This year’s cohort comprises so many empowering leaders in the non-profit space. With the pilot of a successful program in Australia and Canada, we are now expanding in Richmond, B.C. and taking the program to Atlanta, Georgia. Sage Foundation works with non-profits around the world to tackle inequality and the barriers facing many people in our local communities. The Grow Program incubator does exactly that –working in partnership with the non-profit sector to help more people thrive.”

The 2023 cohort consists of five local non-profits in Richmond, British Columbia region.

Tri-Cities Friends of Refugees

Richmond Food Bank

Big Brother Big Sisters of Langley

Vancouver Food Runners

Earthwise Society

Michelle Reining, Executive Director of Vancouver Food Runners , and a participant this year adds, “Vancouver Food Runners is scaling quickly, and it’s incredible to have the support of business leaders through the Sage Foundation to help us develop strategies to expand our food recovery work. One of things we would like to achieve by the end, is an organizational “roadmap” for the next 3-5 years to scale our program effectively and efficiently, with consideration given to volunteers, partners, fundraising, and advocacy.”

Vanessa Wideski, Executive Director of Low Entropy , a non-profit making personal growth accessible to all, participated in the 2021 pilot program, and attributed much of the non-profit’s success to participating in the workshop series. She adds, “Sage Foundation went above and beyond with their Grow Program. Our team learned new concepts, received personal mentorship and developed a clear plan for our strategic initiative. Throughout the pilot program we doubled our revenue, established new relationships, and learned from experts.”

Mark Hickman, Managing Director of Sage in Canada, adds “The non-profit community contributes to $6.7 billion to B.C.’s economy, which is why it’s so valuable for us to collaborate with charities in the community we reside in, Richmond. Non-profits are critical to our economic recovery to maintain community resilience, provide essential services and promote educational opportunities through art, culture and sports. I’m proud to see Sage Foundation take this program to new heights this year and connect with even more grassroots changemakers.”

Sage Foundation was established in 2015 to connect with charities and non-profits globally to knock down barriers, mobilizing Sage colleagues, partners, and customers through impactful and innovative programmes. Through our strategic partnerships, Sage Foundation is supporting underrepresented groups to grow sustainable businesses, giving young people access to STEM skills and knocking down barriers to entrepreneurship in the developing world. Sage Foundation gives every colleague five days’ paid volunteering leave every year to spend time knocking down barriers locally, supporting causes that are important to them. To date, the foundation has raised USD $3 million to support non-profit organizations globally and colleagues have volunteered 150,000 days to help causes they care about the most.

