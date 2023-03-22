After a successful 2022 pilot program, Sage Foundation launches the Grow Program incubator, aimed at US non-profits

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces the launch of its Sage Foundation Grow Program incubator to empower nonprofit leaders in the US.

The incubator is hosted by Sage Foundation, bringing together nonprofit CEOs and Executive Directors for a series of in-person business development sessions across the year, aimed at providing a lasting legacy of transformational impact for the nonprofits taking part. Each nonprofit is strategically matched with one or more Sage leaders based on their objectives to improve and grow their nonprofit. Together they identify a strategic project that would help the nonprofit amplify their impact in the community. By the end of program, each non-profit organization will have the tools to help execute their strategic projects to continue to deliver more social impact in their respective communities, and to improve the capacity of themselves, and their nonprofits, to continue to grow their support for their beneficiaries in the future.

The 2023 cohort consists of four local nonprofits in metropolitan Atlanta:

Hope for Youth: Empowers girls of color with technology skills and prepare them to become future leaders in tech careers.

Future Successors: Brings awareness and resources to underprivileged youth to reach their full potential of success through business education.

3D Girls, Inc.: Educates and empowers young women through S.T.E.A.M. focused mentoring, prenatal and parent education, and social and emotional wellness.

Automotive Training Center: Provides young men and women from at-risk and low-income neighborhoods with technical training for entry-level employment in the automotive repair industry.

Helping Empower Youth (HEY!): Develops young people in leadership skills to ensure they are equipped in leading themselves and their communities.

Cadence Willis, VP of Sage Foundation, said, “This year’s cohort comprises of so many empowering leaders in the non-profit space. With our pilot of a Sage Foundation Grow in Australia and Canada, we are now expanding in Richmond, B.C. and taking the program to Atlanta, Georgia. Sage Foundation works with non-profits around the world to tackle inequality and the barriers facing many people in our local communities. The Grow Program incubator does exactly that –working in partnership with the non-profit sector to help more people thrive.”

Aziz Benmalek, President of Sage in North America, adds “Sage Foundation Grow embodies Sage’s company values of being bold, human, and doing the right thing to deliver important resources for Atlanta’s nonprofit community. Collaborating with nonprofits in the community we reside in, is so valuable to us. With $1.5 trillion in economic contributions, nonprofits are critical to our economic recovery for community resilience, providing essential services and promoting educational opportunities through art, culture and sports. I’m proud to see Sage Foundation take this program to new heights this year and connect with nonprofit leaders.”

Sage Foundation was established in 2015 to connect with non-profits globally to knock down barriers, mobilising Sage colleagues, partners, and customers through impactful and innovative programmes. Through our strategic partnerships, Sage Foundation is supporting underrepresented groups to grow sustainable businesses, giving young people access to STEM skills and knocking down barriers to entrepreneurship in the developing world. Sage Foundation gives every colleague five days’ paid volunteering leave every year to spend time knocking down barriers locally, supporting causes that are important to them. To date, Sage foundation has raised USD $3 million to support non-profits globally and colleagues have volunteered 150,000 days to help causes they care about the most. Learn more at https://www.sage.com/en-us/company/sage-foundation/

