New integration streamlines accounting, HR and Payroll processes to make work and data flow for customers

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage , the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), today announce the launch of Sage HR for Sage 50 in the U.S. and Canada. The industry-first solution delivers powerful integration between accounting, HR and payroll processes, allowing teams to be more agile and keep up with the demands of a modern workforce. The Sage HR integration is available exclusively to Sage 50 customers with a Payroll service plan.

Sage 50 is easily integrated with Sage HR and delivers helpful tools for employees to self-serve whenever and wherever they are through a mobile app. Businesses will be able to effortlessly connect data from various parts of the business to provide a holistic view across the organization while automating HR workflows, onboarding new hires and gaining valuable insights that drive smart people decisions.

“SMBs ability to grow and scale largely depends on their people,” said Aziz Benmalek, Sage President, North America. “Responding to our customers’ needs to help them attract and retain the right talent will help them make decisions that can grow their business. Incorporating Sage HR with the inherent power of Sage 50 will enable SMBs with ease of automation, seamless employee experiences, and a better people management system overall.”

Sage HR for Sage 50 allows businesses to benefit from:

Increased collaboration and efficiency – Sage products that work together and deliver significant time and cost savings for accounting, payroll and HR teams.



– Sage products that work together and deliver significant time and cost savings for accounting, payroll and HR teams. Smarter people decisions – Connecting data from multiple parts of the business to gain valuable HR insights that drive more impactful people decisions.



– Connecting data from multiple parts of the business to gain valuable HR insights that drive more impactful people decisions. Increased agility – Streamlining separate business processes to increase agility for HR teams to keep up with workforce changes as they come.



– Streamlining separate business processes to increase agility for HR teams to keep up with workforce changes as they come. Engaging employee experiences – Crafting customized employee experiences and empowering employee journeys with simple self-serve tools.

Sage HR for Sage 50 is now available to customers in the U.S. and Canada.

