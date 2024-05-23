Sage accelerates customer value with HR Advice through Mitratech, enabling small businesses to manage workplace challenges with confidence

ATLANTA, May 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announces a new partnership with Mitratech’s Mineral, a leading HR and compliance platform serving more than 1 million SMBs. This partnership brings Mitratech’s HR Advice offering to Sage HR customers, a comprehensive software solution tailored to the compliance needs of small businesses, allowing them to navigate ever-changing compliance regulations with confidence and ease.

With HR Advice, Sage HR customers can stay compliant with state and federal laws, maintain employee job descriptions, create up-to-date employee handbooks, and ensure everyone is properly trained. This solution helps businesses navigate the complex HR and compliance landscape with the resources, tools, experts, and alerts they organization need to thrive.

“Ensuring HR compliance is a top priority for small businesses, but keeping pace with changing regulations can be overwhelming,” says Mark Hickman, Managing Director of Sage North America. “By integrating HR Advice into Sage HR, we’re arming our customers with the tools and resources they need to confidently navigate this complex landscape.”

HR Advice allows businesses to benefit from:

Compliance confidence – Access a comprehensive online compliance library to answer HR questions, stay informed on the latest regulations, and proactively address potential compliance risks.

– Access a comprehensive online compliance library to answer HR questions, stay informed on the latest regulations, and proactively address potential compliance risks. Better organizational health – Leverage insightful tools to assess HR health, compare salaries, and gain valuable insights for more informed business decisions.

– Leverage insightful tools to assess HR health, compare salaries, and gain valuable insights for more informed business decisions. Effortless handbooks – Create and maintain federal and single-state employee handbooks, saving valuable time and resources.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sage to make it easy for small businesses to enhance their organizational health and streamline compliance management,” says Vince Murdica, Head of Growth and Client Success at Mitratech. “This frees them up from time-consuming tasks, allowing them to focus their efforts on growing their business.”

Current Sage HR customers will gain access to HR Advice Basic as part of their Core HR & Leave Management subscription. They also have the option to upgrade to HR Advice Essentials for even more compliance support, including direct access to HR professionals and ongoing learning resources.

Media Contact

Jordan Kercheval

[email protected]

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to help business flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk, compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across an enterprise.

Since acquiring Mineral in January 2024, Mitratech has helped more growing businesses around the world combine data, technology, and human expertise to take the guesswork out of HR and compliance with innovative solutions, services, and expertise.

Mitratech now serves over 20,000 organizations worldwide, spanning more than 160 countries.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com