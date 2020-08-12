Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Saggezza Earns Spot on 2020 Inc. 5000 List

Saggezza Earns Spot on 2020 Inc. 5000 List

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

Global tech solutions provider and consulting firm named one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saggezza, a global technology solutions provider and consulting firm, announced today that it has earned a spot on the annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious list of the fastest growing companies in the U.S.

Saggezza serves as both a specialist technology partner for private and public companies across the globe and as a strategic technology advisor to private-equity owned, mid-market companies. Its dramatic revenue growth was driven through software design, engineering and implementation expertise to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve customer interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue, and profitability.

“This recognition is a testament to what our 500 technology and business consultants around the world have been doing for years: helping companies manage their digital transformation, data analysis and business strategy to accelerate business growth,” said Arvind Kapur, CEO of Saggezza. “I’m consistently impressed by their resilience, creativity and intelligence in equipping today’s largest global brands with the technology they need to compete in a digital age.”

Saggezza helps its clients drive innovation and use technology to solve business problems across a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, and healthcare. Recently, the company launched its Salesforce Practice to help its clients maximize ROI on their CRM investment.

Named a 2020 Best and Brightest company to work for in the nation earlier this year, Saggezza continues to seek qualified applicants in a variety of technical and management roles in the United States, UK and India.

For more information on joining the Saggezza team, visit saggezza.com/explore-jobs/.

For more information on the Inc. 5000, visit inc.com/inc5000/2020.

About Saggezza
Saggezza combines software development, implementation expertise, and data analytics to help businesses make better data-driven decisions and improve client interaction, engagement, satisfaction, revenue and profitability. With nearly 500 technology and business consultants and offices on three continents, Saggezza works to unlock the power of enterprise data, accelerate growth, uncover new opportunities and create innovative, operational cultures for companies around the globe.

Media Contact: Jack McHugh, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.