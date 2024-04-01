JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today an exclusive partnership between Saia LTL Freight and Fletes Mexico via their less-than-truckload (LTL) division, Carga Express, to serve both companies’ U.S. to Mexico cross-border customers. As a result of the partnership, Saia will service Carga Express’ shipments entering the U.S. and Carga Express will service Saia’s freight entering Mexico.

The partnership brings together two companies with extensive LTL experience. Celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, Saia began operations in Houma, Louisiana in 1924 and today operates 194 terminals across the U.S. Saia plans to open 15 to 20 new terminals as it adds direct service to new geographies, enhancing its value proposition to customers through a stronger service offering. Likewise, Carga Express has been a leader in the national and international transportation industry for more than three decades.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Carga Express as our companies share similar values when it comes to providing efficient, on-time transportation solutions for customers,” said Saia Vice President of International Juan Barroso. “Our customers will benefit from Carga Express’ network of distribution centers and commitment to providing leading LTL service into and across Mexico.”

Miguel Gomez, CEO of Fletes Mexico, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Saia. Our customers will greatly benefit from Saia’s extensive network of terminals around the U.S. and with access to our network throughout Mexico, we will be able to offer Saia’s U.S. customers unparalleled north and southbound cross-border services.”

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 194 terminals across the country and employs over 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .

About Carga Express

Carga Express is a division of Fletes Mexico, the fifth-largest trucking company in Mexico, which has been family-owned and operated for more than 35 years. Carga Express provides customers with LTL, last and middle mile, and door-to-door services. For more information, visit cargaexpress.com .

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Communications

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail [email protected]