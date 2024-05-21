The new Pennsylvania location brings the number of facilities the carrier operates in the state to seven

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight’s newest Pennsylvania terminal, in Reading, commenced operations today. The facility will provide customers with more direct shipping points across the Northeast and beyond.

“We are excited to be a part of the Reading community, which is a new market for us,” said Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “The local economy is growing, so we are happy to help facilitate added growth by providing shipping services as well as jobs. This location is also important as it will offer increased flexibility and better overall service for Saia customers.”

Thus far this year, Saia has opened new facilities in Montana, New Jersey, Texas, and Utah, expanding our presence in the Northeast, South and Western United States.

“With each new opening, our teams are committed to always putting the customer first,” Mull stated. “This attitude has been the foundation of our success over the last several years. In return, customers have recognized our ability to not only enhance service, but to replicate that improved service in new locations.”

Saia is continuing to hire new employees across its network, including drivers and dockworkers as well as office, sales, and management personnel. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 199 terminals across the country and employs 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .