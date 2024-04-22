JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight will open two new terminals today, one near Trenton, New Jersey, and another in St. George, Utah. The facilities will provide expanded, enhanced service to customers in these important markets.

Trenton sits at the center of a bustling regional economy. Outside of state government, the city is seeing many private-sector industries undergo expansion. Likewise, St. George is seeing rapid development. It recently was named one of three Utah cities leading the country in economic growth.

“Customer demand in these markets is driving our investments,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Patrick Sugar. “These openings support our ongoing expansion plans as we work to drive efficiencies across our network, enabling us to provide customers with industry-leading service.”

Over the past five years, Saia has invested more than $1.5 billion in the company. This year, we expect to spend $1 billion alone including investments in terminals, in both new and existing markets; additional team members; new equipment; and technology.

“Customers recognize the investments we are making,” explained Sugar. “This year is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to be able to bring our service offering to more markets, introduce ourselves to new customers, and serve our current customers more efficiently.”

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 198 terminals across the country and employs 14,000 people. Saia has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record and by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. Saia is also a multi-year recipient of Women In Trucking’s “Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation.” For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com .