JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today that Saia LTL Freight has opened a new terminal in the city of Edwardsville, Kansas. With nearly 140 doors, this will be the second facility for the carrier in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in the Kansas City area so this new terminal, which we’re calling ‘KCW’ or ‘Kansas City West,’ will allow us to offer enhanced service to customers by positioning drivers and equipment so we can provide additional capacity and flexibility,” said Saia Vice President of Operations, West Kevin Szydel.

Kansas City is one of the largest freight hubs in the Midwest and is an important gateway for freight moving through the Saia network. The facility is another investment in Saia’s ongoing strategy to move closer to the customer and provide differentiated service in both new and existing markets.

“While we’ve opened a number of facilities in new markets over the last few years, we continue to invest in locations like Kansas City where Saia is a leading brand,” stated Szydel.

The terminal is currently seeking to fill several positions, including those for dockworkers, maintenance personnel and mechanics. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about the positions and apply.

About Saia, Inc.

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 188 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Corporate Public Relations

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail jjump@saia.com