felene vodka
Saiba City, A Decentralized VR Metaverse Soon to Launch Saiba Inu Token

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Saibu Inu is a combination of Shiba Inu and Saitama

Los Angeles, California, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Metaverse applications have been bridging the gap between virtual and physical worlds with interactive 3D features and social connections. They also have additional digital assets and finances using Blockchain technology through tokens like NFTs.  One such distinct addition to the metaverse ecosystem is the decentralized virtual reality metaverse SAIBA CITY, with influences of the Cyberpunk culture. SAIBA CITY’s yet to launch token Saibu Inu is a combination of Shiba Inu and Saitama. 15% of the SAIBA Inu token allocation will be up for Public Sale and 30% for SAIBA rewards

What is SAIBA CITY?

SAIBA CITY is an open world metaverse project featuring influences of Cyberpunk cultures. SAIBA CITY users can experience, create, and monetize their own digital assets and interact with them in multiple ways. The users can also become owners of their own land in various imaginative ways possible.  

The SAIBA CITY, a decentralized virtual reality metaverse offers new experiences, entertainment options and helps carry out business and trades. All this is possible due to Blockchain technology in the Ethereum network. 

SAIBA Inu token and tokenomics

The yet to launch SAIBA utility token offers many benefits on the decentralized platform and will be the centralized token across the SAIBA CITY universe. The token will be essential for decentralized exchanges like Sushiswap. The creators of SAIBA will also be listing the token on centralized exchanges. The SAIBA Inu contract was deployed by the same wallet that deployed Shiba Inu.

The decentralized token allocation involves 30% towards SAIBA rewards and 7% for exchange liquidity. 

SAIBA CITY Metaverse Features

The virtual reality metaverse offers features like customizing avatars, owning lands in the ecosystem, and creating a digital business.

Personalized SAIBA Inu Avatars

Users can mint their free avatar, and as the avatar explores the SAIBA CITY, they can add custom upgrades to their avatar and give it custom names. Users can also improve these avatars by purchasing items from the marketplace and offering them exclusivity.

Own part of the metaverse in the form of lands

  • The ecosystem features downtown, financial districts, CITY, residential and commercial areas, tourist places, suburbs, and forest lands.
  • These lands feature multiple properties which players can purchase and customize with their digital assets.
  • These lands will be future NFTs users can trade in the marketplace.

Create your own digital business

  • Users can build their own business the SAIBA CITY and utilize their business assets to monetize and create profits within the metaverse.
  • Users can carry out trade in the ecosystem using smart contracts supported on the Ethereum network. 

Future roadmap

SAIBA CITY is currently in the first phase of its 2022 development plans and will soon launch SAIBA tokens. These tokens will also be available for public pre-sale and enlisted on centralized exchanges.

Join the community:

Twitter:  https://twitter.com/saiba_inu

EtherScan: https://etherscan.io/token/0x67941bc78bd840b9825822f49D624ffaE6b828F8

Website: https://saibainu.io/en/

CONTACT: support@saibainu.io

