Sal Shah joins the Board of Advisors of Appliqate Inc

Managing Director of TS Capital UK, Sal J Shah, appointed by leading provider of innovative blockchain business solutions, Appliqate Inc, as a member of the advisory board

New York, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Appliqate Inc. (“Appliqate”) (OTC: APQT) Sal J Shah is an experienced business executive and is currently the Chief Executive Office of TS Capital Partners Ltd. Sal was recently appointed to join the advisory board of Appliqate Inc, a technology development firm providing clients with easy access to innovative blockchain business solutions. The move is in line with the company’s goal of providing the best possible solutions to their clients across aboard, leveraging Sal’s expertise to better serve their clients.

As a strategic leader and executive with extensive international experience in varied roles across different industries, Sal has a deep understanding of the current business environment policies and access challenges. His specialities include Market Access & Commercialisation Strategy, HEOR, Organisational strategy development, Acquisition integration, Global Pricing, and Asset Valuation.

Prior to joining the advisory board at Appliqate Inc., Sal has worked in different capacities in his over 20 years of global experience spanning industry and consulting. His significant experience includes operating at senior levels and working in a variety of Commercial Strategy and Market Access leadership roles within Pfizer, Sanofi, Roche, IMS Consulting & ICON Plc.

His past experience includes leading the joint venture between IMS and Dr Foster Intelligence on big data (RWD) and its utility. He was also previously Head of Private Market, Head of the Pre-Launch Market Access at Roche. Sal was also a member of the Roche European Sub-National Leadership team and was most recently working in Basel (Switzerland) with a group of Global leaders to establish innovative pricing /financing structures for future medicinal assets. Sal was a Director and Principal in the Access consulting practice at ICON Plc and also Global Head of Strategy for the HEOR practice.

In addition to serving on the Advisory Board of Appliqate Inc, Sal is also an Advisor at Kinetic, an innovative digital cryptocurrency for healthcare delivery and health investment applications.

For more information about Appliqate Inc and the solutions offered, please visit – www.appliqate.com

About Appliqate Inc

Appliqate Inc is a publicly-traded technology development firm that provides businesses, company founders, government leaders, and investors with access to innovative blockchain business solutions with proven, real world application by utilizing innovative blockchain technology. The company offers solutions to reduce risks and increase positive outcomes for blockchain projects by opening opportunities for entrepreneurs globally.

