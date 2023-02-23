Improved spending power and increase in awareness about effectiveness of beauty devices are augmenting market growth in Asia Pacific

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global beauty devices market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2031, according to Transparency Market Research.

Prevalence of various skin-related issues, such as wrinkles, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, acne, loss of firmness, dullness, cellulite and stretch marks, puffiness, and thinning hair, has increased among people in the past few years across the globe. Hence, demand for various types of beauty devices has risen, as these devices play a key role in the treatment of skin issues. Rise in demand for beauty devices from salons, beauty clinics, home settings, and dermatological facilities presents significant growth opportunities in the market.

Beauty Devices Market: Key Findings

Light therapy devices utilize a wide range of light wavelengths to target specific skin parts and promote improved health of skin, which absorbs the light energy. The skin utilizes this energy to stimulate cellular processes helpful in improving the skin tone and lessening the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines, promoting collagen production, and reducing inflammation. As per the TMR research report on the beauty devices market trends, the light therapy devices segment is estimated to account for significant share of the global industry during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to increase in utilization of light therapy devices in the treatment of varied skin conditions, such as fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, pigmentation, and age spots.

Cases of acne, photo aging, deep wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, atopic dermatitis, melisma, and psoriasis, have increased in the past few years among people from across the globe. Beauty devices are being increasingly utilized in the treatment of these skin conditions owing to their effectiveness. This factor is creating opportunities in the market.

Increase in accessibility to online information related to beauty and products, rise of social media, and surge in understanding about advantages of beauty devices are propelling market development. Older people are at higher risk of decreased vascularity and fibrous tissues in their skin layers. Hence, increase in this population base is expected to drive the demand for beauty devices in the next few years.

Beauty devices offer a wide range of advantages. For instance, laser-based beauty devices are less invasive than conventional surgical esthetic procedures. Demand for microdermabrasion tools, skin tightening devices, and at-home LED light therapy devices has increased in the past few years, as consumers are inclining toward adopting various technologies in order to improve their appearance and skin health from the comfort of their home. These factors are likely to create substantial growth opportunities in the market.

App-connected beauty devices are gaining traction owing to their ability to allow users to monitor pH, texture, pigmentation, oiliness, and moisture content of their skin. Moreover, apps can guide users about the best suitable therapies and products in order to gain healthy skin. Rise in focus of manufacturers on development of advanced devices is likely to improve the market outlook in the next few years.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=11651

Beauty Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in cases of skin disorders and increase in awareness about advanced treatment solutions is fueling industry growth

Increase in the older population is expected to bolster business opportunities in the upcoming years

Regional Analysis

According to the TMR market report on the beauty devices market, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the global industry during the forecast period, owing to increase in cases of hair and skin-related diseases, improved spending power, and rise in the population of older people

The North America market is projected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in spending on personal care and rise in accessibility to next-generation cosmetic devices and skin treatments in the region

Beauty Devices Market: Competition Landscape

Players are increasing usage of online platforms instead of conventional sales channels in order to reach maximum customer base

They are adopting strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and product launch, in order to increase their market share

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=11651<ype=S

Beauty Devices Market: Key Players

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Conair LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

FOREO

Lutronic Inc.

L’Oreal Group

NuFACE

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Tria Beauty Inc.

Sciton, Inc.

Beauty Devices Market Segmentation

Product Type

Skin Care Devices Light Therapy Devices Microcurrent Devices Microneedling Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Dermaplaning Devices Cleansing Devices Facial Steamers Others

Hair Removal Devices

Others (Scalp Massage Devices, Oral Care Devices, Eye Massage Devices, etc.)

Category

Hair Care

Facial Care

Body Care

Others (Eye Care, Tooth Care, Nail Care, etc.)

Price Range

Low

Medium

High/Premium

Consumer Group

Men

Women

Unisex

End-user

Individual/Residential

Commercial Spas & Massaging Centers Beauty Parlors & Salons Others (Dermatological Centers, Beauty Institutes, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Online Company Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Specialty Stores Mega Retail Stores Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)



Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Ask for References – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=11651

Latest Consumer Goods Industry Reports : –

Online Gambling & Betting Market Size 2022 – 2031

Kids Furniture Market Growth Forecast 2022 – 2031

Forklift Trucks Market Analysis 2022 – 2031

Compostable Tableware Market Share 2022 – 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com