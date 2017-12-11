Breaking News
Sales of bonds for financing interest rate capped loans

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S                                                                                                                                                   
December 11th, 2017
Announcement no. 119/2017
 

On December 14th, 2017, BRFkredit will sell capped floating rate bonds (SDO) to finance loans under the joint funding agreement.

The bonds are offered for sale with 2nd of January 2018 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.

BRFkredit will carry out the bond sales via Bloomberg’s auction system. Post-trade information will be disclosed through NASDAQ Copenhagen.

The sale will take place in one stand-alone auction with cut off time at 10:00 am. The bonds are offered and settled at a price of 100 (par value). Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing. The bidding unit is in full basis points.

The following covered bond (SDO) is offered:

ISIN                             Name                             Expected nominal amount
DK0009393829           324.E.Cb3 2021 RF       DKK 2.5 bn

Additional terms for the offered bonds are summarized in the appendix to this announcement. Final Terms for the Bonds will be published in a separate announcement.

BRFkredit’s daily bond sales in relation to the disbursement of new mortgage loans, purchases of bonds in relation to redemption of existing mortgage loans and purchases for the investment of surplus liquidity will be executed in parallel with the above mentioned sales.

If technical problems should prevent BRFkredit from conducting an auction, a stock exchange announcement will be issued, detailing how the auction will be carried out in practice.

BRFkredit reserves the right not to sell the offering announced, and may also amend, change or cancel the planed auction.

Questions regarding the bond sale may be directed to:

  • Afdelingsdirektør, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 18
  • Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80

 

Yours sincerely,

BRFkredit a/s

 

Lars Waalen Sandberg

Executive Vice President

 

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.


 

 

Appendix: Bond terms

The table below summarizes bond terms for the offered bonds. The Final Terms of the bonds will be published in a separate announcement.  

ISIN DK0009393829
Name 324.E.Cb3 2021 RF
Interest margin To be determined at auction.
Last term date 1 July 2021
Currency DKK
Term dates 1.1, 1.4, 1.7 and 1.10
Bond type Covered bond (SDO)
Capital centre E
Rating (S&P) AAA
Interest rate fixing Quarterly
Fixing rate CIBOR 3M
Fixing on date On the last banking day but four in December, March, June and September
Interest rate Min(CIBOR 3M , 1.5% ) + Interest margin  
Interest rate cap 1.5 % + Interest margin.
The interest rate cap of the Bonds is composed of a cap of 1.5% on the 3-month CIBOR interest rate and the interest margin, which is determined at the auction.
Interest rate floor No
In case of negativ interest rate The liquidity model applies (offsetting of the negative interest amount against the redemption amount and/or an additional redemption of bonds)
Rounding The interest rate is rounded to two decimals
Amortisation Bullet
Subject to the rules for statutory refinancing Sales trigger: Yes
Interest trigger: No

 

 

 

