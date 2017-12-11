To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

December 11th, 2017

Announcement no. 119/2017



Sales of bonds for financing interest rate capped loans

On December 14th, 2017, BRFkredit will sell capped floating rate bonds (SDO) to finance loans under the joint funding agreement.

The bonds are offered for sale with 2nd of January 2018 as settlement date. However, an earlier settlement date can be arranged.

BRFkredit will carry out the bond sales via Bloomberg’s auction system. Post-trade information will be disclosed through NASDAQ Copenhagen.

The sale will take place in one stand-alone auction with cut off time at 10:00 am. The bonds are offered and settled at a price of 100 (par value). Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing. The bidding unit is in full basis points.

The following covered bond (SDO) is offered:

ISIN Name Expected nominal amount

DK0009393829 324.E.Cb3 2021 RF DKK 2.5 bn

Additional terms for the offered bonds are summarized in the appendix to this announcement. Final Terms for the Bonds will be published in a separate announcement.

BRFkredit’s daily bond sales in relation to the disbursement of new mortgage loans, purchases of bonds in relation to redemption of existing mortgage loans and purchases for the investment of surplus liquidity will be executed in parallel with the above mentioned sales.

If technical problems should prevent BRFkredit from conducting an auction, a stock exchange announcement will be issued, detailing how the auction will be carried out in practice.

BRFkredit reserves the right not to sell the offering announced, and may also amend, change or cancel the planed auction.

Questions regarding the bond sale may be directed to:

Afdelingsdirektør, André Hauberg on telephone (+45) 45 26 29 18

Director, Group Mortgage Funding, Anders Lund Hansen on telephone (+45) 45 26 22 80

Yours sincerely,

BRFkredit a/s

Lars Waalen Sandberg

Executive Vice President

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.





Appendix: Bond terms

The table below summarizes bond terms for the offered bonds. The Final Terms of the bonds will be published in a separate announcement.