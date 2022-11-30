The Market Value Of The Calcium Peroxide Market Increased At Around 4% CAGR. Growing demands for hydrogen peroxide have been a key growth driver in recent years.

Rockville, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Calcium Peroxide Market was valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2032, finds Fact.MR in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, revenue through food-grade calcium peroxide is expected to grow at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Calcium peroxide is commonly employed as an oxidant in metallurgical processes such as ore leaching, concentrated preparation, and eluent treatment. It is mostly utilized as an oxidizer in the mining sector to produce precious metals such as gold and silver. The cyanidation method, which comprises the leaching of gold-containing ores, which dilutes aqueous cyanide solution, in addition of lime and oxygen, has recently become widely employed for gold production.

Due to the nature of the ore, the calcium peroxide addition may range from 0.1 to 5.0 kg/metric tonne, more ideally from 0.1 to 2.0 kg/metric tonne, and even more ideally from 0.1 to 1.0 kg/metric tonne (which is calculated based on 100% calcium peroxide). The amount used is determined by whether the ore contains silver, silver and gold, or silver, gold, and other precious metals. The pH impacts and process economics determine the maximum limit of calcium peroxide addition.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Calcium Peroxide Market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 2 Bn by 2022.

by 2022. Food grade calcium peroxide is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. United States to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 300 Mn during 2022 – 2032.

during 2022 – 2032. The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 2.9% during the 2022-2032 forecast periods.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key companies in calcium peroxide market include Solvay SA, BASF SE, Arkema Group, Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Nippon Co., Ltd., Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd., Evonik Degussa GmbH, Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. and Dow Chemical. These firms concentrate on participating in various supplier programs in order to sustain their inventories and increase the capacity for calcium peroxide.

Key Companies in Calcium Peroxide Market:

Solvay SA

BASF SE

Arkema Group

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Nippon Co. Ltd.

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc. Ltd.

Evonik Degussa GmbH

Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co.

Dow Chemical

Market Segments Covered in Calcium Peroxide Market Analysis

By Grade Type : Food Industrial

By Application : Seed Disinfectant Bleaching Agent Dough Conditioner Oxidizing Agent Intermediary Chemicals Other Applications

By End User : Subcutaneous Agriculture Mining Pharmaceuticals Paper and Pulp Other End-user Industries

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Calcium Peroxide Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the Global Calcium Peroxide Market by Grade Type (Food and Industrial), By Application (Seed Disinfectant, Bleaching Agent, Dough Conditioner, Oxidizing Agent, Intermediary Chemicals, and Other Applications), and End User (Subcutaneous, Agriculture, Mining, Pharmaceuticals, Paper and Pulp and Other End-user Industries), across five regions (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America).

