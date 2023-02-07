Rising Cases of Accidental Exposure to Chemicals to Elevate Drench Hose Demand Growth
Rockville, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global drench hose market is worth US$ 1.3 billion in 2023 and is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2033.
Despite proper manufacturing controls, equipment, and safety precautions, accidental exposure to hazardous materials can occur. To protect employees, it’s important to look beyond basic protective equipment. Emergency drench hoses and eye wash stations aid in on-site decontamination and help remove harmful substances that can cause injury.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global drench hose market is projected to reach a valuation US$ 2.2 billion by 2033.
- The market expanded at 3.4% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.
- Wall-mounted drench hoses will dominate the market with US$ 30.9 million valuation in 2023.
- Single head drench hoses lead with 47.1% market share in 2023.
- Sales of drench hoses are expected to increase in North America & Europe at CAGRs of 4.1% and 4.5%, respectively.
“Increase oil & gas activities will account for high sales of drench hoses,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Market Development
Business in the oil and gas industry is booming. However, more feet on oil rigs, refineries, and other hazardous work environments means more vulnerable workers.
One of the many hazards faced by workers in the oil and gas industry is exposure to hazardous chemicals that puts them at risk of injury, such as chemical burns from corrosive substances. It is essential that these workers have safety equipment readily available in case of an accident. While it may be easy to specify emergency equipment in some locations, many sites in the oil and gas industry present specific challenges that must be considered when selecting and installing equipment.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent drench hose market players are Arboles Ltd, Unique Safety Services, Shanghai SYSBEL Industry & Technology Co Ltd, National Safety Solution, Bradley Corporation, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company LLC, Haws, Leonard Valve, Speakman, Empteezy, Approved Business, Guardian Equipment, Acorn Engineering Company Inc., and Fire Pro.
The market for emergency drench hoses is highly fragmented. Large manufacturers strive to introduce new products to generate higher revenue. Strategies such as renaming existing products are expected to attract more consumers to the market during the forecast period.
- February 2020: Bradley Corporation designed a device to provide safe water temperatures for both commercial faucets and emergency eyewash applications; this model offers a complete and efficient single mixing valve solution.
- June 2021: Acorn Engineering Company Inc released two new portable eyewash units to provide a perfect solution for eye washing, even if the location varies.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key companies of drench hoses positioned across regions, sales growth, and speculative product expansion, in the recently published report.
Rising concerns about employee safety are expected to drive the need for safety drench hoses and eyewash stations during the forecast period. Automation and data-driven technologies are being used to cater to end-user needs and supply defect-free emergency products.
Segmentation of Drench Hoses Industry Research
- By Material:
- Copper
- Stainless Steel
- Plastic
- Brass
- Polypropylene
- Others
- By Type:
- Single Head
- Twin Head
- By Mounting:
- Portable / Emergency Drench Hoses
- Wall Mounted
- Ceiling Mounted
- Floor Mounted
- Deck Mounted
- By Working Pressure:
- Below 50 Psi
- 50-100 Psi
- 100-150 Psi
- 150-200 Psi
- 200-250 Psi
- 250-300 Psi
- Above 300 Psi
- By Application Sector:
- Nuclear Power Plants
- Power & Utility
- Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Electronics & Electrical
- Printing and Dyeing
- Metal Processing
- Education and Research Units
- 3D Printing and Scanning
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Beverages
- Automotive & Aerospace
- Defense
- Others
- By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Drench hose market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights based on material (copper, stainless steel, plastic, brass, polypropylene, others), type (single head drench hoses, twin head drench hoses), mounting (portable / emergency drench hoses, wall mounted, ceiling mounted, floor mounted, deck mounted), working pressure (below 50 Psi, 50-100 Psi, 100-150 Psi, 150-200 Psi, 200-250 Psi, 250-300 Psi, above 300 Psi), and application sector (nuclear power plants, power & utility, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, chemicals & petrochemicals, electronics & electrical, printing & dyeing, metal processing, education & research units, 3D printing & scanning, oil & gas, food & beverages, automotive & aerospace, defense, others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
