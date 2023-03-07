Mushrooming Demand for the Processed or Packed Food Products to Fuel the Demand for the Drum Dehydrators.

Rockville , March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on the analysis by market research and competitive intelligence providing company Fact.MR, the Europe drum dehydrator market is estimated at US$ 219.4 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2023-2033 .

Drum dehydrators are exploring their flourishing demand across the feedstock, food industry, nutrition industry, chemicals, and other sectors. Drum dehydrator are available in various forms and sizes as per requirement drum dehydrator or dryers dry the wet product and turn it into powder, flakes, or other forms. Drum dehydrator extend the life of food products, chemicals, and others by drying.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7956

Processed or packaged food demand is pullulating nowadays, which, in turn, reframes the growth trajectory of the drum dehydrator market. Technology advancement and customization options appear as growth boosters to the market. Germany and France emerged as potential markets for the drum dehydrators’ growth during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Europe drum dehydrator market was valued at US$ 215.6 million in 2022

in 2022 Europe drum dehydrator market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% and be valued at US$ 320.6 million by 2033

and be valued at by 2033 The market witnessed a 3.1% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Germany to dominate the market with a 25.0% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 France accounts for the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period i.e., 4.5% from 2023-2033

from 2023-2033 Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into vacuum filters and centrifugation, among them, centrifugation accounts for the major market share in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023-2033

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7956

Key Companies Profiled:

Hungry Giant

Totemic

Somat

Ecovim

SoilFood

Koenig & Bauer AG

Schott & Meissner Maschinen- und Anlagenbau GmbH

Cimbria

Market’s Key Stratagems

Eminent market players such as Hungry Giant, Totemic, Somat, Ecovim, and SoilFood, among others, are adopting various ground-breaking strategies to remain competitive in the market over the forecast period and gain high-profit margins. Among key strategies, product launch with innovation and integration with advanced technology coupled with low pricing emerges as a game-changing strategy to attract more customers in a competitive environment.

Further, digitalization helps the brand to enhance its market presence and understand customer needs better, which bolsters the sales of its product. Long-term trade relations with their distributors and major customers assist market players to survive unfavorable trade situations.

Get Full Access of This Premium Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7956

Segmentation of Drum Dehydrator Industry Research

By Feed Form:

Viscous Liquid (80-90%)

Very Thick Liquid (60-80%)

Non-consistent Solid (40-60%)

Compact Solid (15-40%)

Powdered Solid (<15%)

By Technology:

Vacuum filters

Centrifugation

By End-Use:

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry

Municipal Corporations

By Country:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDICs

Portugal

Rest of Europe

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Europe drum dehydrator market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of feed form (viscous liquid (80-90%), very thick liquid (60-80%), non-consistent solid (40-60%), compact solid (15-40%), and powdered solid (<15%)), technology (vacuum filters and centrifugation), end-use (food service industry, food processing industry, and municipal corporations), across major countries in Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, NORDICs, Portugal, and Rest of Europe).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market : Fabric Mesh for Industrial Dryer Market is forecast to surpass USD 1.6 Million by 2032. Polyester segment holds a major 63.5% of the overall market share.

Compressed Air Dryer Market: Compressed Air Dryer Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2032. Refrigerated air dryers captured more than 50% market share in 2021.

Food Vacuum Drying Machine Market : The global food vacuum drying machine market is estimated at USD 1,215 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 1,728 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2022-2032

Sludge Dryer Machine Market: The global sludge dryer machine market is expected to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand from wastewater treatment is driving the market growth.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.