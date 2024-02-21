The growth during the pandemic was slow in the market, but health supplements like immunity-boosting and pharmaceutical premixes saw increased demand. The comparison focuses on the growth rates and prospects of two closely related markets.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global food premix market value in 2019 was US$ 38.5 billion and it increased to US$ 45.76 billion in 2023. The global market for food premix witnessed a year-on-year growth rate of 5.1% per year between 2019 and 2023.

As per the new market estimates report, the global demand for food premixes is likely to rise at a rate of 7.4% over the next ten years. By following this higher growth rate, the net revenue generated from the global market is expected to reach US$ 102.7 billion by 2034.

Traditionally, food premixes were in demand to satisfy the needs of consumers seeking easy and quick meal solutions. Contrarily, consumers are currently looking more for food premixes that provide extra nutritional benefits, like vitamins and minerals keeping in line with the growing popularity of health and wellness trends.

The demand for various micronutrient enrichment premixes has increased in the animal husbandry sector due to the expanding international trade of animal-based food items. So industries worldwide utilizing high-protein ingredients for preparing animal feed are expected to boost the food premix productivity in the coming days.

“Market players in developed economies enjoy a well-established sales channel and are expanding their hold over the global market with the proliferation of online retail channels. Government programs for micronutrient enhancement in emerging countries of Africa and Asia are likely to encourage the emergence of new market players from these regions. ,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Food Premix Market Study Report:

The global market is expected to witness an absolute dollar growth of around US$ 50 billion over the next ten years.

The United States is the leading consumer of food premixes and the regional market is projected to grow at a rate of 6% per year till 2034.

In Europe, Germany is currently the leading producer of food premix and its ingredients which is poised to expand further with a 5.1% CAGR through 2034.

The United Kingdom currently presents the most lucrative opportunity for food premix sellers as it is expected to follow a CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Food premix industries in France and Italy are also expected to follow lucrative CAGRs of 8.3% and 6.5% respectively through the projected years,

Competitive Landscape for the Food Premix Market Participants:

The competition among the food premix manufacturers intensified after the pandemic years as many governments started encouraging industries to provide preventive healthcare solutions. However, the leading market players still control a significant share of the global market owing to wider brand recognition and extensive supply chains.

Top Key Companies Profiled

Glanbia

Archer Daniels Midland

Koninklijke DSM

B&H Biotechnology

Jubilant Life Sciences

Farbest Brands

Fenchem

Prinova Group

Watson Inc.

Barentz

Lycored

SternVitamin

Hexagon Nutrition

Recent Developments by the Food Premix Industry Players:

In September 2023, Fermenta Biotech Company announced the opening of its new premix manufacturing plant in India. The aims to provide customized premixes for diverse industries, including beverages, health food drinks, bakery, and confectionery, ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF), ready-to-use supplemental food (RUSF), nutritional supplements, and staple food fortification.

In May 2023, DSM, a well-known health and nutrition corporation, proposed to develop its next-generation nutritional premix factory in Kansas. Construction on the facility started in July 2023 and is scheduled to be completed by early 2025. High-quality nutritious premixes for making premium pet food products will be supplied to the pet food industry globally from this new site.

Key Segments Covered by Food Premix Industry Survey Report:

By Product Type:

Premix Blends or Direct-to-Consumer Solutions

Drum to Hopper Formulations

By Form Type:

Powder

Liquid

By Ingredient Type:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Nucleotides

Other Ingredients (botanicals)

By Application Type:

Food & Beverages Early Life Nutrition or Baby Food Medical Nutrition Sports Nutrition Energy Drinks Milk and Milk Products Fortified Dairy & Beverages Bakery and Confectionary Products Cereals and Snacks Plant Based Alternatives Staple Foods (Flour, Salt, and Rice) Other Food and Beverage Items

Pharma OTC Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Nutritional Improvement Program

Other Applications

By Function Type:

Bone Health

Immunity

Digestion

Vision Health

Energy

Weight Management

Heart Health

Brain Health & Memory

Other Functions

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

