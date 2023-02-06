Rising Demand for Corrosion Resistance GFRP Composites Pipes to Transfer Liquids in the Marine Industry due to its Durability. Track More Trends with FMI. The market for GFRP composite materials is primarily driven by the expansion of the wind energy industry because there is significant demand for composites in the renewable energy sector

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market is estimated to capture an impressive valuation of US$ 18.54 billion in 2023, and is growing to US$ 41.53 billion by 2033. The market is projected at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for high durability, flexibility, and premium quality products is increasing the adoption of glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites. In addition, increasing electronic, automobile, and construction industries are surging the demand for glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites. For example, automobile manufacturers are developing light weighted devices and equipment to reduce the consumption of fuels.

Increasing preferences for renewable energy and rising environmental concerns boost the market growth. The adoption of GFRP composites pipes in the oil, chemical, and marine industries to transfer the liquid and boost the strength propels market opportunities. Moreover, innovations of low-weighted vehicles, such as electric cars and SUVs, are further advancing the market expansion during the forecast period.

Growing molding technology, advanced products, and piping activities bolster market opportunities. The government initiatives, the rising number of investors, and present key vendors are flourishing the market opportunities. Significantly growing wind energy in China is increasing the adoption of glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites.

Key Takeaways:

The glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 41.53 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 8.4%, the global market is increasing from 2022 to 2033.

The United States glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites market is leading the global market, with registering a maximum share through 2033.

The market secured a CAGR of 8.0% in the historical period between 2017 and 2022.

The market captured a valuation of US$ 17.81 billion in the historical period.

Who is winning?

The prominent players are launching their innovative products as per end-users’ requirements. Apart from it, they are investing a huge amount in research and development activities to produce innovative and easy-to-use equipment with the latest technology. The players are setting their goals by adopting better technology, apart from traditional and complicated methods.

The key vendors built several marketing tactics to enhance the market position in the international market. Their marketing strategies are collaborations, mergers, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Other Essential Players Working in the Market are:

Johns Manville,

BGF Industries

Asahi Glass Company Limited

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns LLC

Chomarat Group

Jushi Group Co. Ltd

Taishan Fiberglass Inc

Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc

Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company

Saertex Group

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Nitto Boseki Co. Ltd

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd

Recent Developments in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market:

In March 2020, Saint Gobain invested INR 500Cr to start manufacturing in India. The company motto provides services for window lines, float glass, and others.

In July 2017, Owens Corning acquired Aslan FRP, a United-based company, to advance its portfolio in making infrastructure, including roads, tunnels, buildings, and marine.

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market Segmentation by Category

By Resin Type:

Thermoplastic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Epoxy

Vinyl Ester

Others

By End User:

Transportation

Renewable Energy

Electric & Electronics

Military & Defence

Telecommunication

Building & Construction

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Injection Molding

Filaments

Compression Molding

RTM & VARTM

Layup

Others

The United States Dominates the Global Market

The United States is leading the global market by securing a maximum share during the forecast period. The increasing urbanization, automobiles, and construction activities are flourishing in the United States market. The growing demand for superior and high-quality equipment is increasing the demand for glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP) composites.

Rising standards of living, government support, and huge investments are propelling the market in the country. Innovative product launches and adopting marketing strategies are the other factors that bolster the market size. In addition, the manufacturers are adopting last-long materials with advanced molding technologies to expand the market size in the United States.

