European bathroom cabinets will grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 9.6% between 2023 and 2032. Increasing Demand for Compact Furniture Will Lead to High Revenues in the Bathroom Cabinet Market. Multi-door cabinets will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global bathroom cabinets market size is expected to reach US$ 64.12 Billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. As the construction industry grows and social media trends evolve, the demand for bathroom cabinets will reach US$ 138.42 Billion by 2033.

Over the forecast period, high-quality bathroom vanities will be able to serve ever-increasing numbers of discerning consumers with their growing desire for elegant, stylish, modern, and fancy bathrooms. Market entrants can take advantage of the lack of rigid supply chains with direct-to-consumer sales.

Advances in technology have made bathroom wall cabinets more durable, and efficient, and have plenty of storage space, so the market demand for them is expected to increase. Bathroom mirror cabinets with LED lighting are gaining an increasing amount of popularity in recent years. The use of infrared devices to activate LED lights has made them more reliable since they can be remotely controlled. Furthermore, alloys that resist rust and LCD clocks have also gained a lot of popularity in recent years.

Due to increasing trends among homeowners toward customized bathrooms that meet each individual’s needs and preferences, homeowners are now looking for unique cabinet designs to accommodate their preferences. As governments invest in infrastructure projects, such as airports, railway stations, buildings, and shopping malls, market growth is also expected.

Residential renovations and remodeling’s, which are increasing throughout developed countries like Germany and the U.S., are expected to contribute significantly to growth in the coming years. As a result, consumers’ attitudes toward different types of bathroom cabinets will change, and the market is expected to grow in the future.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Mirror bathroom cabinets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

By 2033, the bathroom wall cabinets market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Approximately 73% of the global market is expected to come from the residential segment.

Commercial segments are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2023 and 2033.

According to projections, the Asia Pacific bathroom cabinet market will grow by 33% by 2033.

“Ever-growing construction industry and demand for smart bathrooms, minimal furniture, and commercial bathroom designs are likely to drive bathroom cabinet demand in the future,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

Geberit AG, Roca Sanitario, S.A, Nilkamal Limited, Duravit AG, Laufen Bathrooms AG, W.Scneider+Co AG, HiB, Emco Group, Roper Rhodes Ltd, FAB Glass.

Through strategic partnerships, manufacturers can increase production and meet consumer demand, boosting revenue and market share. Using new technologies and products for the purpose of producing natural wood cabinets that will benefit end users. Developing strategic partnerships can help companies expand their production capacities. For instance,

Among the largest cabinet manufacturers in the country, Essential Cabinetry Group intends to expand its operations in Greenville County. A $4.75 million investment by the company will result in the creation of 156 new jobs. Investment in Simpsonville, South Carolina is crucial for meeting our customer’s long-term needs, offering new opportunities to employees, and supporting the local community. A total of 750 kitchen and bath suppliers across the country are served by Essential Cabinetry Group, a build-to-order cabinetry manufacturer. There are three brands of cabinetry that are used by the company: Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry, and Designers Choice Cabinetry.

As an exhibitor at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, Kohler is showcasing its latest products for the kitchen and bath sector. Kohler offers luxury design brands, power, and hospitality products. A variety of new products will be presented at the Kohler booth, #W1100, including Kohler Lighting, Sterling, Kallista, Robern, and ANN SACKS. This collection of boldly adorned angular shapes is inspired by the grandeur of French Creole and Spanish Colonial architecture.

More Valuable Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bathroom cabinets market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the bathroom cabinets market analysis report by Type (With Mirror, Without Mirror), by Material (Wood, Metal, Others), by Product (Single Door, Multi Door), by Application (Residential, Commercial) and by Region – Global Forecast 2023-2033

Key Segments Covered in the Bathroom Cabinets Market Industry Survey

Bathroom Cabinets Market by Type:

With Mirror Bathroom Cabinets

Without Mirror Bathroom Cabinets

Bathroom Cabinets Market by Material:

Bathroom Cabinets in Wood

Bathroom Cabinets in Metal

Other Bathroom Cabinets

Bathroom Cabinets Market by Product:

Single Door Bathroom Cabinets

Multi Door Bathroom Cabinets

Bathroom Cabinets Market by Application:

Residential Bathroom Cabinets

Commercial Bathroom Cabinets

Bathroom Cabinets Market by Region:

North America Bathroom Cabinets Market

Latin America Bathroom Cabinets Market

Europe Bathroom Cabinets Market

Asia Pacific Bathroom Cabinets Market

MEA Bathroom Cabinets Market

FMIs Domain Knowledge in Consumer Goods

Our consumer goods consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the bathroom cabinets sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global bathroom cabinets industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

