RationalStat has segmented the market on the basis of automation, product type, end user, and region with market revenues and units sold.

Global Shot Blasting Machine Market is valued at US$ 820.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2028, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Shot blasting equipment is necessary for surface preparation, cleaning, and contamination removal from various materials, including metals, concrete, and others. Surface preparation is essential for maximum performance in industries such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, and aerospace. When compared to previous manual methods, shot blasting machines provide a more efficient and cost-effective means of cleaning and surface treatment.

With the expansion of the manufacturing, construction, and industrial sectors worldwide, there has been an increase in the demand for shot blasting equipment to address the requirement for effective surface preparation.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global shot blasting machine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on automation, product type, end use, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028. Market intelligence for the global shot blasting machine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global shot blasting machine market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Shot Blasting Machine Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of automation, the automated wheel blasting industry is expected to increase rapidly between 2022 and 2028. In 2022, the wheel blasting sector is estimated to account for 65% of the market.

On the basis of end use, the automotive segment is likely to dominate the global shot blasting machine market. It commanded a whopping 22% market share. Increased sales of electric vehicles around the world are boosting sales in this area.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 820.6 million Market Size Forecast US$ 1,053.4 million Growth Rate 5.1% Key Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Remote Diagnostic Systems

Growing Incorporation of Cutting-edge Technologies Companies Profiled SIAPRO

Graco Inc.

Sintokogio Ltd.

Goff Inc

Norican Group

Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH

Shandong Kaitai Shot-blasting Machinery Co. Ltd

PangbornGroup

AGTOS GmbH





Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global shot blasting machine market include,

In January 2022, Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH created a new shot blast machine outfitted with two high-performance Gamma 300G turbines, each with 11 kW of installed power.

In December 2021, In Germany, GPAINNOVA installed DLyte PRO500 in Rosler’s Customer Experience Centre. With this acquisition, Rosler now has access to the most modern, adaptable, and powerful dry electropolishing machine available in Germany.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global shot blasting machine market growth include SIAPRO, Graco Inc., Sintokogio Ltd., Goff Inc, Norican Group, Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Shandong Kaitai Shot-blasting Machinery Co. Ltd, PangbornGroup, AGTOS GmbH among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global shot blasting machine market based on automation, product type, end use, and region

Global Shot Blasting Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Automation Semi-automatic Automatic

Global Shot Blasting Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Product Type Wheel Blasting Hanger Type Roller Conveyor Tumblast Air Blasting Cabinet Type Table Type Frame Type Others

Global Shot Blasting Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End Use Foundry Construction Automotive Ship Building Aerospace Rail Others

Global Shot Blasting Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Shot Blasting Machine Market US Canada Latin America Shot Blasting Machine Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Shot Blasting Machine Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Shot Blasting Machine Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Shot Blasting Machine Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Shot Blasting Machine Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



