Sales Success Strategies Include RFP and Proposal Automation from SalesEdge

Women-owned NH Tech Company Recognized as a Fastest Growing Firm

MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sales enablement leaders improve sales performance using RFP and proposal automation technology, helping sales and proposal professionals create proposals that win more business. This success strategy has propelled SalesEdge LLC to rank with the top 10 Fastest Growing Women-Led Firms in New Hampshire.

SalesEdge, a women-owned NH Tech company offering RFP and Proposal Automation software solutions has once again been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Firms on the Top Women-Led Business List, ranking 10th.

For the past nine years, Business NH Magazine has highlighted women leaders in NH to demonstrate their economic influence. Over the last eight years, SalesEdge has consistently ranked within the top 20 fastest growing women-led firms.

Founder and CEO Kym Harrington shares, “At SalesEdge, we are obsessed with customer success. It’s simply how we do business. We partner with our clients and guide them toward proficiency that ensures they maximize their investment with our RFP and proposal automation software solutions. Customer success is at the core of our culture.”

SalesEdge has achieved success by helping sales enablement leaders and proposal professionals implement and adopt RFP and proposal automation technologies. Clients consistently realize 28% improvements in win rates and 40% increases in productivity as they more effectively respond to RFPs and due diligence questionnaires and create persuasive sales proposals and other customer facing documents.

About SalesEdge LLC

SalesEdge is a provider of cloud-based RFP and sales proposal automation software. SalesEdge helps organizations increase sales performance by automating critical selling documents that enable organizations to quickly create professional looking proposals in significantly less time. Connect with SalesEdge at www.SalesEdgeLLC.com or 888.577.7382.

CONTACT: Contact: Jeanne Schulze SalesEdge LLC [email protected]