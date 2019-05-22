Breaking News
Home / Top News / Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Passing of Director and Former Chairman, Michael A. Varet

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Passing of Director and Former Chairman, Michael A. Varet

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

LAKEVILLE, Conn, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ: “SAL”), announced that Michael A. Varet, a director of Salisbury since the Bank Holding Company was formed in 1998, and a director of its subsidiary bank, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (“Salisbury Bank”) since 1997, passed away on May 20, 2019 at the age of 77.

Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Salisbury and Salisbury Bank informed the employees, directors and other stakeholders of Mr. Varet’s death and expressed gratitude for Michael Varet’s years of service on the Board, stating that, “Michael Varet brought valuable insights and sound governance to his leadership of the Board.  He served as the Presiding Director since 2007 and as Board Chair from 2010 until earlier this month when he stepped down from the role of Chairman, while he continued to serve as a director of both Salisbury and Salisbury Bank.”

At its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2019, David B. Farrell was elected to succeed Michael Varet as Chairman of the Boards of both Salisbury and Salisbury Bank.

Chairman Farrell stated that, “Michael Varet’s extensive legal background and leadership experience along with his analytical skills and knowledge of financial services and corporate governance perfectly suited Michael Varet to guide Salisbury’s Board through more than twenty (20) years of growth and profitability, while maintaining Salisbury Bank’s commitment to the corporate communities it serves.”

President Cantele further commented, “Along with his knowledge, Michael brought an inclusive leadership style with respect for the views of others while chairing the Boards of Salisbury and Salisbury Bank.  During his tenure as a director, the holding company for Salisbury Bank, was formed, Salisbury’s stock was listed for trading, the size of the organization nearly tripled, and Salisbury successfully completed six (6) acquisitions.  Michael’s contributions will continue to serve as the foundation for Salisbury’s continued successes.”

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
860-435-9801 or [email protected]

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.