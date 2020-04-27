Breaking News
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results For First Quarter 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

  • First Quarter 2020 Net Income of $0.72 per Basic Common Share
  • Results Reflected a Loan Loss Provision of $1.7 Million Primarily Due to COVID-19 Virus
  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 11.79% and 12.97%, Respectively
  • Non-performing Assets were 0.28% of Total Assets Compared with 0.35% at December 31, 2019

LAKEVILLE, Conn., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income available to common shareholders was $2.0 million, or $0.72 per common share (basic), for Salisbury’s first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (first quarter 2020), compared with $3.0 million, or $1.06 per common share (basic), for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 (fourth quarter 2019), and $2.4 million, or $0.87 per common share (basic), for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 (first quarter 2019). Results for the fourth quarter 2019 included a non-recurring non-taxable reduction in compensation expense of $328 thousand or $0.12 per common share (basic) related to a change in terms of agreements related to bank-owned life insurance policies (“BOLI”).

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “These are unprecedented times as we deal with the health challenges and economic implications of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. The virus has disrupted our daily routines and it has forced us all to think and work differently. We proactively implemented a number of steps to protect our employees and our customers over the last several weeks, which included requiring many of our employees to work remotely or from different locations. Despite these operational challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to help our customers through this crisis. We have also waived deposit fees and implemented a loan payment deferral program for customers affected by the virus. In addition, thanks to the dedication and commitment of our employees, we also processed nearly 480 customer loan applications of nearly $86 million that were approved by the Small Business Administration during the initial round of the Paycheck Protection Program. While we hope that these disruptions will be short term in nature, no one can say for sure how long they will last. Salisbury Bank remains committed to providing outstanding customer service and supporting its local communities during this period of extreme angst and uncertainty.”

Impact of COVID-19 Virus Pandemic

To help support the financial needs of our customers and the communities in our markets, Salisbury waived various deposit and transaction related fees1 for the foreseeable future. Approximately $30 thousand of fees were waived in March 2020. Salisbury also implemented a loan payment deferral program which allows residential, commercial and consumer borrowers, who have been adversely affected by the virus, to defer loan payments for up to three months. As of March 31, 2020, 67 residential and consumer borrowers ($14 million of loan balances) and 111 commercial borrowers ($72 million of loan balances) have requested payment deferrals. The deterioration in economic conditions also contributed to a first quarter 2020 loan loss provision of $1.7 million, which is discussed herein under Asset Quality.

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest and dividend income for the first quarter 2020 increased $115 thousand, or 1.3%, versus fourth quarter 2019, and increased $392 thousand, or 4.6%, versus first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 average earning assets of $1.06 billion increased $11.3 million, or 1.1%, versus fourth quarter 2019, and increased $13.8 million, or 1.3%, versus first quarter 2019. Average earning assets earned 4.09% for first quarter 2020 compared with 4.13% in fourth quarter 2019 and 4.18% in first quarter 2019. Average total interest bearing deposits of $714.3 million increased $9.6 million, or 1.4%, versus fourth quarter 2019 and increased $14.1 million, or 2.0%, versus first quarter 2019. The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities was 1.00% for first quarter 2020 compared with 1.09% in fourth quarter 2019 and 1.24% in first quarter 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin for first quarter 2020 was 3.35% compared with 3.34% for fourth quarter 2019 and 3.28% for first quarter 2019. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on page 8 on this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.2 million for first quarter 2020 decreased $174 thousand versus fourth quarter 2019 and increased $218 thousand versus first quarter 2019.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.0 million for first quarter 2020 were essentially unchanged from fourth quarter 2019 and increased $124 thousand versus first quarter 2019. The increase from first quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher asset-based fees. Assets under administration were $639.5 million at March 31, 2020 compared with $777.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $691.7 million at March 31, 2019. Discretionary assets under administration of $425.4 million in first quarter 2020 declined from $498.7 million in fourth quarter 2019 and $444.1 million in first quarter 2019 primarily due to lower market valuations. Non-discretionary assets under administration of $214.1 million in first quarter 2020 declined from $278.8 million in fourth quarter 2019 and $247.6 million in first quarter 2019 due to a lower valuation of shares in a partnership for one significant client relationship. The trust and wealth business records only a nominal annual fee on this relationship.

Service charges and fees of $0.9 million for first quarter 2020 decreased $188 thousand versus fourth quarter 2019 and decreased $15 thousand versus first quarter 2019. The decrease from fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019 primarily reflected lower loan prepayment penalties as well as lower interchange and deposit-related fees. Income from mortgage sales and servicing decreased $14 thousand versus fourth quarter 2019 and increased $45 thousand versus first quarter 2019. The increase from the first quarter 2019 reflected higher gains on mortgage sales, due to an increase in volume.

Non-interest income for the first quarter 2020 included BOLI income of $133 thousand compared to $139 thousand in fourth quarter 2019 and $79 thousand in first quarter 2019.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $6.9 million for first quarter 2020 decreased $144 thousand versus fourth quarter 2019 and decreased $275 thousand versus first quarter 2019. Compensation expense of $4.0 million for first quarter 2020 decreased $34 thousand from fourth quarter 2019 and decreased $182 thousand versus first quarter 2019. The decline from fourth quarter 2019 primarily reflected lower salaries, production and incentive accruals, which were partly offset by higher employee benefit costs. The fourth quarter 2019 included a one-time reduction of $328 thousand to BOLI related benefits costs related to substantive modifications to key terms of those agreements. The higher benefits costs were partly offset by lower deferred compensation accruals. The reduction in compensation from first quarter 2019 primarily reflected lower salary expense and payroll taxes and higher deferred loan origination expenses.

Excluding compensation, other non-interest expenses for first quarter 2020 declined $108 thousand from fourth quarter 2019 and declined $93 thousand from first quarter 2019. The decline from fourth quarter 2019 primarily reflected lower premises and equipment costs which were partly offset by higher FDIC insurance costs due to an assessment credit of $120 thousand received in fourth quarter 2019. The decrease from first quarter 2019 primarily reflected higher OREO losses and related carrying costs in the comparative prior year quarter.

The effective income tax rates for first quarter 2020, fourth quarter 2019 and first quarter 2019 were 14.4%, 16.1% and 17.8%, respectively. The lower tax rate in first quarter 2020 primarily reflected the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantaged loans and bank-owned life insurance on a comparatively lower level of pre-tax income.

Loans

Gross loans receivable increased $23.5 million during first quarter 2020 to $959.8 million at March 31, 2020, compared with $936.3 million at December 31, 2019, and increased $39.9 million from $919.9 million at March 31, 2019. The ratio of gross loans to deposits for first quarter 2020 was 99.4% compared with 101.8% for fourth quarter 2019 and 97.7% for first quarter 2019. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type   Q1 2020   Q4 2019     Q1 2019
Residential Real Estate   $ 432,241   $ 427,441     $ 418,078
Commercial Real Estate     321,358     298,261       300,626
Commercial & Industrial     157,573     169,411       167,503
Farm Land     3,612     3,641       4,155
Vacant Land     14,488     7,893       8,164
Municipal     20,964     21,914       15,702
Consumer     8,195     6,385       4,377
Deferred Fees     1,329     1,362       1,333
Gross Loans Receivable   $ 959,760   $ 936,308     $ 919,938

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets decreased $0.7 million during the first quarter to $3.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2020, from $3.9 million, or 0.35% of total assets at December 31, 2019, and decreased $3.9 million from $7.1 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at March 31, 2019.    

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans was $28.1 million or 2.93% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2020 compared to $21.3 million, or 2.27% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2019 and $22.9 million, or 2.49% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2019.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due increased $4.1 million during first quarter 2020 to $6.2 million, or 0.64% of gross loans receivable, from $2.1 million, or 0.22% of gross loans receivable at December 31, 2019, and increased $4.0 million from $2.2 million, or 0.24% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses for first quarter 2020 was $10.6 million compared with $8.9 million for fourth quarter 2019 and $8.8 million for first quarter 2019.The provision for loan loss expense was $1.7 million for first quarter 2020 versus $417 thousand for fourth quarter 2019, and $294 thousand for the first quarter 2019. The increase in the provision versus comparative periods reflected management’s assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain qualitative and environmental factors and impaired loans as well as loan growth during the first quarter 2020. Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs were ($17) thousand for the first quarter 2020, $368 thousand for fourth quarter 2019 and $38 thousand for the first quarter 2019. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 1.11% for the first quarter 2020, versus 0.95% for the fourth quarter 2019 and 0.95% for the first quarter 2019. Similarly, reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 333% for the first quarter 2020, versus 246% for fourth quarter 2019 and 137% for first quarter 2019.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits were $965.6 million at March 31, 2020 compared with $919.5 million at December 31, 2019 and $942.0 million at March 31, 2019. The increase in deposits from fourth quarter 2019 of $46.1 million reflected additional brokered deposits of $53.0 million partly offset by normal seasonal customer activity. Deposits at March 31, 2020 reflected brokered deposits, including CDARS one-way buys, of $58.2 million compared with $2.9 million at December 31, 2019 and $49.7 million at March 31, 2019. Average total deposits for the first quarter 2020 were $949.4 million compared with $950.9 million for the fourth quarter 2019 and $918.8 million for the first quarter 2019.  Average total deposits for the first quarter 2020 included average brokered deposits of $33.3 million compared with $22.1 million for fourth quarter 2019 and $42.2 million for first quarter 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBB) advances decreased $10.0 million during the quarter to $40.9 million at March 31, 2020 and decreased $6.8 million from March 31, 2019. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $243 million at March 31, 2020.

Capital

Book value per common share increased $0.83 during the first quarter 2020 to $41.05 per share and increased $3.24 from the first quarter 2019. Tangible book value per common share increased $0.87 during first quarter 2020 to $35.85 and increased $3.42 as compared to the first quarter 2019.

Shareholders’ equity increased $2.4 million in first quarter to $116.1 million at March 31, 2020 as net income of $2.0 million, unrealized gains in the available-for-sale securities portfolio of $1.0 million and restricted stock activity of $0.2 million were partly offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.8 million.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At March 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 9.65%, 12.97%, and 11.79%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Dividend on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury declared a $0.29 per common share quarterly cash dividend at their April 27, 2020 meeting. Such dividend will be paid on May 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2020.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended March 31, 2020, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under Shareholder Relations/News & Market Information/Presentations simultaneously with this Release.

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
860-435-9801 or [email protected]

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $   6,597   $   7,406  
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks     32,665       19,479  
Total cash and cash equivalents     39,262       26,885  
Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions     750     750  
Securities    
Available-for-sale at fair value     91,333       91,801  
CRA mutual fund at fair value     900       882  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost     2,733       3,242  
Loans held-for-sale     580       332  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $10,618 and $8,895)     949,142       927,413  
Other real estate owned     –       314  
Bank premises and equipment, net     17,535       17,385  
Goodwill     13,815       13,815  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $4,971 and $4,884)     908       995  
Accrued interest receivable     3,437       3,415  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies     20,714       20,580  
Deferred taxes     1,174       1,249  
Other assets     3,468       3,390  
Total Assets $   1,145,751   $   1,112,448  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Deposits    
Demand (non-interest bearing) $   243,491   $   237,852  
Demand (interest bearing)     157,069       153,314  
Money market     222,746       239,504  
Savings and other     167,408       161,112  
Certificates of deposit     174,906       127,724  
Total deposits     965,620       919,506  
Repurchase agreements     4,929       8,530  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     40,932       50,887  
Subordinated debt     9,865       9,859  
Note payable     237       246  
Finance lease obligations     1,707       1,718  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   6,318       8,047  
Total Liabilities     1,029,608       998,793  
Shareholders’ Equity    
Common stock – $0.10 per share par value    
Authorized: 5,000,000;    
Issued: 2,829,017 and 2,825,912    
Outstanding: 2,829,017 and 2,825,912     283       283  
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards      (659 )     (795 )
Paid-in capital     44,566       44,490  
Retained earnings     69,547       68,320  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net     2,406       1,357  
Total Shareholders’ Equity     116,143       113,655  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $   1,145,751   $   1,112,448  


Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

Periods ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts)   2020   2019  
Interest and dividend income    
Interest and fees on loans $   9,987 $   9,934  
Interest on debt securities    
  Taxable     455     621  
  Tax exempt     185     72  
Other interest and dividends     91     227  
  Total interest and dividend income     10,718     10,854  
Interest expense    
Deposits      1,509     1,796  
Repurchase agreements     7     3  
Finance lease     36     46  
Note payable     4     4  
Subordinated Debt     156     156  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances     219     412  
  Total interest expense     1,931     2,417  
Net interest and dividend income     8,787     8,437  
Provision for loan losses     1,706     294  
  Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses     7,081     8,143  
Non-interest income    
Trust and wealth advisory     1,030     906  
Service charges and fees     905     920  
Gains on sales of mortgage loans, net     61     7  
Mortgage servicing, net     67     76  
Gains on CRA mutual fund     14     11  
Gains (losses) on sales of available -for-sale- securities, net     1     (9 )
BOLI income and gains     133   79  
Other      34     37  
  Total non-interest income     2,245     2,027  
Non-interest expense    
Salaries     2,850     2,993  
Employee benefits     1,146     1,185  
Premises and equipment     911     972  
Data processing     540     509  
Professional fees     628     535  
OREO gains, losses and write-downs, net     –      52  
Collections, OREO, and loan related     25     130  
FDIC insurance     105     163  
Marketing and community support     125     156  
Amortization of intangibles     87     104  
Other     519     412  
  Total non-interest expense     6,936     7,211  
Income before income taxes     2,390     2,959  
Income tax provision     343     525  
Net income $   2,047 $   2,434  
Net income available to common shareholders $    2,013 $   2,408  
     
Basic earnings per common share $   0.72 $   0.87  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.72     0.86  
Common dividends per share     0.29     0.28  

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended          
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
Total assets $ 1,145,751   $ 1,112,448   $ 1,144,240   $ 1,119,212   $ 1,118,925  
Loans receivable, net   949,142     927,413     915,083     910,573     911,188  
Total securities   94,966     95,925     98,270     103,857     102,479  
Deposits   965,620     919,506     966,178     950,723     941,969  
FHLBB advances   40,932     50,887     37,828     32,769     47,712  
Shareholders’ equity   116,143     113,655     111,580     108,948     106,109  
Wealth assets under administration   639,457     777,503     752,467     713,319     691,731  
  Discretionary wealth assets under administration   425,359     498,737     475,482     464,537     444,110  
  Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration   214,098     278,766     276,985     248,782     247,621  
Non-performing loans   3,188     3,621     5,370     5,062     6,389  
Non-performing assets   3,188     3,935     5,687     5,463     7,130  
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days   6,177     2,077     1,784     2,473     2,228  
Net interest and dividend income   8,787     8,665     8,667     8,344     8,437  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1)   8,955     8,839     8,831     8,486     8,562  
Provision for loan losses   1,706     417     94     151     294  
Non-interest income   2,245     2,419     2,256     2,548     2,027  
Non-interest expense   6,936     7,080     7,184     7,439     7,211  
Income before income taxes   2,390     3,587     3,645     3,302     2,959  
Income tax provision   343     578     657     599     525  
Net income   2,047     3,009     2,988     2,703     2,434  
Net income allocated to common shareholders   2,013     2,960     2,940     2,671     2,408  
           
Per share data          
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72   $ 1.06   $ 1.06   $ 0.96   $ 0.87  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.72     1.06     1.05     0.95     0.86  
Dividends per common share   0.29     0.28     0.28     0.28     0.28  
Book value per common share   41.05     40.22     39.52     38.59     37.81  
Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP ⁽2   35.85     34.98     34.24     33.28     32.43  
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)   2,829     2,826     2,823     2,823     2,807  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands)   2,788     2,781     2,783     2,780     2,777  
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands)   2,797     2,794     2,795     2,793     2,789  
           
Profitability ratios          
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)   3.35 %   3.34 %   3.29 %   3.19 %   3.28 %
Efficiency ratio (3)   61.36     61.81     62.90     65.81     66.15  
Effective income tax rate   14.35     16.11     18.02     18.14     17.75  
Return on average assets   0.73     1.07     1.05     0.97     0.89  
Return on average common shareholders’ equity   7.07     10.56     10.73     10.07     9.45  
           
Credit quality ratios          
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross   0.33     0.39     0.58     0.55     0.69  
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross   0.64     0.22     0.19     0.27     0.24  
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross   1.11     0.95     0.96     0.97     0.95  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   333.0     245.64     164.73     175.56     136.96  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.28     0.35     0.50     0.49     0.64  
           
Capital ratios          
Common shareholders’ equity to assets   10.14 %   10.22 %   9.75 %   9.73 %   9.48 %
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets – Non-GAAP(2)   8.97     9.01     8.56     8.51     8.25  
Tier 1 leverage capital (4)   9.65     9.60     9.27     9.10     8.97  
Total risk-based capital (4)   12.97     12.84     12.58     12.57     12.35  
Common equity tier 1 capital (4)   11.79     11.83     11.57     11.54     11.33  

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.
(4) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended          
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019
           
Common Shareholders’ Equity $ 116,143   $ 113,655   $ 111,580   $ 108,948   $ 106,108  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (908 )   (995 )   (1,086 )   (1,180 )   (1,279 )
Tangible Common Shareholders’ Equity $   101,420   $   98,845   $ 96,679   $ 93,953   $ 91,014  
Total Assets $ 1,145,751   $ 1,112,448   $ 1,144,240   $ 1,119,212   $ 1,118,925  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )   (13,815 )
Less: Intangible assets   (908 )   (995 )   (1,086 )   (1,180 )   (1,279 )
Tangible Total Assets $ 1,131,028   $ 1,097,638   $ 1,129,339   $ 1,104,217   $ 1,103,831  
Common Shares outstanding   2,829     2,826     2,823     2,823     2,807  
           
Book value per Common Share – GAAP $ 41.05   $ 40.22   $ 39.52   $ 38.59   $ 37.81  
Tangible book value per Common Share – Non-GAAP   35.85     34.98     34.24     33.28     32.43  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets – Non-GAAP   8.97 %   9.01 %   8.56 %   8.51 %   8.25 %
           
Consolidated:          
Non-interest expense $   6,936   $   7,080   $   7,184   $   7,438   $   7,211  
Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (87 )   (91 )   (93 )   (99 )   (104 )
Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and
Write downs		   13     (27 )   (115 )   (271 )   (103 )
Adjusted non-interest expense $   6,862   $   6,961   $   6,976   $   7,068   $   7,004  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $   8,955   $   8,839   $   8,831   $   8,486   $   8,562  
Non-interest income   2,245     2,419     2,256     2,548     2,027  
(Gains) losses on securities   (15 )   4     3     (294 )   (2 )
Adjusted revenue $ 11,185   $ 11,262   $ 11,090   $ 10,740   $ 10,588  
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1   61.36 %   61.81 %   62.90 %   65.81 %   66.15 %
             

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q1 2020: 59.83%; Q4 2019: 60.19%; Q3 2019: 61.13%; Q2 2019: 64.09%; Q1 2019: 64.51%.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands) Q1 2020 Q4 2019 1Q 2019 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 1Q 2019 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 1Q 2019
Loans (a)(d) $ 948,035 $ 928,787 $ 918,290 $ 10,096 $ 9,998 $ 10,036 4.26 % 4.31 % 4.37 %
Securities (c)(d)   89,596   92,626   96,648   698   739   716 3.12   3.19   2.96  
FHLBB stock   3,041   2,695   4,192   33   44   72 4.34   6.53   6.87  
Short term funds (b)   23,218   28,474   30,936   58   98   155 1.00   1.38   2.00  
Total interest-earning assets   1,063,890   1,052,582   1,050,066   10,885   10,879   10,979 4.09   4.13   4.18  
Other assets   64,438   62,458   57,027            
Total assets $ 1,128,328 $ 1,115,040 $ 1,107,093            
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 154,604 $ 157,180 $ 151,193   119   144   144 0.31   0.37   0.38  
Money market accounts   240,680   236,335   199,741   560   601   474 0.93   1.02   0.95  
Savings and other   164,174   166,516   184,184   234   288   451 0.57   0.69   0.98  
Certificates of deposit   154,869   144,678   165,067   596   617   727 1.54   1.71   1.76  
Total interest-bearing deposits   714,327   704,709   700,185   1,509   1,650   1,796 0.84   0.94   1.03  
Repurchase agreements   5,672   6,246   2,740   7   8   3 0.49   0.51   0.44  
Finance lease   3,050   3,109   4,075   36   36   46 4.72   4.63   4.52  
Note payable   240   249   275   4   4   4 6.67   6.43   5.82  
Subordinated debt   9,860   9,854   9,837   156   156   156 6.33   6.33   6.34  
FHLBB advances   37,118   24,549   59,675   219   186   412 2.36   3.03   2.76  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   770,267   748,716   776,787   1,931   2,040   2,417 1.00   1.09   1.24  
Demand deposits   235,129   246,175   218,625            
Other liabilities   6,856   7,109   7,150            
Shareholders’ equity   116,076   113,040   104,531            
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 1,128,328 $ 1,115,040 $ 1,107,093            
Net interest income (d)       $ 8,954 $ 8,839 $ 8,562      
Spread on interest-bearing funds             3.09   3.04   2.94  
Net interest margin (e)             3.35   3.34   3.28  

(a) Includes non-accrual loans.
(b) Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c) Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d) Includes tax exempt income of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively for 1Q 2020, 4Q 2019 and 1Q 2019 on tax-exempt securities and loans for which income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
(e) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

1 Please refer to the Coronavirus Update on Salisbury Bank’s website  www.salisburybank.com for details.

