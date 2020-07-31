Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020; Declares 29 Cent Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020; Declares 29 Cent Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 13 mins ago

  • Second Quarter 2020 Net Income of $0.96 per Basic Common Share
  • Results Reflected a Loan Loss Provision of $1.8 Million Primarily Due to Risks Associated with COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Common Equity Tier 1 and Total Capital Ratios of 11.9% and 13.2%, Respectively

  • Non-Performing Assets were 0.37% of Total Assets  

  • Salisbury Bank was Added to Russell 3000® Index as of June 29, 2020

LAKEVILLE, Conn., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”), (NASDAQ Capital Market: “SAL”), the holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the “Bank”), announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Net income allocated to common shareholders was $2.7 million, or $0.96 per common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 (second quarter 2020), compared with $2.0 million, or $0.72 per common share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (first quarter 2020), and $2.7 million, or $0.96 per common share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 (second quarter 2019). Results for second quarter 2020 included a loan loss provision of $1.8 million, which was partly offset by fee income of $369 thousand and interest income of $192 thousand on loans recorded under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Additionally, during second quarter 2020, the Bank recorded a credit to compensation expense of $544 thousand to defer the cost of originating such PPP loans over their loan term.

Salisbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Cantele, Jr., stated, “The pandemic continues to weigh heavily on businesses and consumers as we all adapt to the new “normal”. Despite a higher provision for loan losses, we reported solid results for the second quarter and we continued to bolster our capital base. We remain steadfast in our commitment to help our customers navigate through this period of uncertainty. In addition, we have accelerated our charitable giving to many non-profits in the communities served by the Bank. During the second quarter, the employees of Salisbury Bank processed almost 900 PPP applications for nearly $100 million in loans resulting in approximately 10,500 jobs preserved. In addition, Salisbury assisted hundreds of customers adversely effected by the COVID-19 pandemic with waivers of fees and short-term loan payment deferments. All Salisbury Bank branches reopened to customers on July 8th, and we remain committed to providing outstanding customer service and supporting our local communities during this crisis.”

Net Interest and Dividend Income

Tax equivalent net interest income of $9.8 million for the second quarter 2020 increased $832 thousand, or 9.3%, versus first quarter 2020, and increased $1.3 million, or 15.3%, versus second quarter 2019. Interest income increased $0.2 million, or 2.0%, compared to first quarter 2020 and increased $0.1 million, or 1.3%, compared with second quarter 2019. Second quarter 2020 included PPP fees and interest of $369 thousand and $192 thousand, respectively. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined $0.6 million, or 31.3%, from first quarter 2020 and declined $1.2 million, or 46.7%, from second quarter 2019. Average earning assets increased $114.3 million, or 10.7%, versus first quarter 2020, and increased $116.5 million, or 11.0%, versus second quarter 2019. Average earning assets for second quarter 2020 included average PPP loan balances of $76.6 million. Average total interest bearing liabilities increased $42.2 million, or 5.5%, versus first quarter 2020 and increased $29.2 million, or 3.7%, versus second quarter 2019. The increase from prior periods primarily reflected the funding of PPP loans. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter 2020 was 3.31% compared with 3.35% for the first quarter 2020 and 3.19% for the second quarter 2019. See SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income on pages 8-9 of this release for additional details.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income of $2.3 million for second quarter 2020 increased $71 thousand versus first quarter 2020 and decreased $232 thousand versus second quarter 2019. To help support the financial needs of our customers and the communities in our markets, the Bank waived approximately $240 thousand and $270 thousand of deposit and transaction fees in second quarter and the six month period ended June 30, 2020, respectively. Non-interest income for the second quarter 2020 included realized gains of $181 thousand on the sale of available-for-sale securities compared with negligible realized gains in the first quarter 2020 and realized gains of $281 thousand in the second quarter 2019.

Trust and Wealth Advisory fees of $1.0 million were essentially unchanged versus first quarter 2020 and decreased slightly versus second quarter 2019. Assets under administration were $704.1 million as of June 30, 2020 compared with $639.5 million at March 31, 2020 and $713.3 million as of June 30, 2019. Discretionary assets under administration of $480.5 million in second quarter 2020 increased from $425.4 million in first quarter 2020 and $464.5 million in second quarter 2019. The growth from first quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher market valuations whereas the growth versus second quarter 2019 primarily reflected new business activity. Non-discretionary assets under administration were $223.6 million in second quarter 2020 compared with $214.1 million in first quarter 2020 and $248.8 million in second quarter 2019. The increase from first quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher valuations whereas the decline from second quarter 2019 primarily reflected a lower valuation of shares in a partnership for one significant client relationship for which the trust and wealth business recorded only a nominal annual fee.

Service charges and fees of $598 thousand decreased $307 thousand versus first quarter 2020 and decreased $414 thousand versus second quarter 2019. The decrease from the comparative quarters primarily reflected waived deposit and transaction fees as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Income from sales and servicing of mortgage loans of $318 thousand increased $190 thousand versus first quarter 2020 and increased $237 thousand from second quarter 2019. Mortgage loans of $14.7 million were sold during the second quarter 2020 compared with sales of $3.2 million for first quarter 2020 and $0.3 million in second quarter 2019.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense of $6.8 million for second quarter 2020 decreased $147 thousand versus first quarter 2020 and decreased $650 thousand versus second quarter 2019. Compensation expense of $3.4 million for second quarter 2020 decreased $548 thousand from first quarter 2020 and decreased $553 thousand versus second quarter 2019. The decline from the comparative quarters primarily reflected the deferral of compensation costs associated with originating PPP loans. The deferred compensation costs will be amortized into income over the term of the PPP loans as an offset to loan interest income.

Excluding compensation, other non-interest expenses of $3.3 million for second quarter 2020 increased $400 thousand from first quarter 2020 and declined $96 thousand from second quarter 2019. The increase from first quarter 2020 primarily reflected higher premises and equipment charges and increased consulting costs as well as the acceleration of restricted equity awards for retiring directors and the timing of community support contributions. The decrease from second quarter 2019 primarily reflected OREO losses in second quarter 2019, partly offset by higher consulting costs.

The effective income tax rates for second quarter 2020, first quarter 2020 and second quarter 2019 were 18.1%, 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively. The lower tax rate in first quarter 2020 primarily reflected the effect of tax-exempt income from municipal bonds, tax advantaged loans and bank-owned life insurance on a comparatively lower level of pre-tax income.

Loans

Gross loans for second quarter 2020 included $98.9 million in PPP loans, which are categorized as commercial & industrial loans in the below table, and deferred fees of $2.6 million. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans receivable were $956.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared with $959.8 million at March 31, 2020, and $919.5 million at June 30, 2019. Including PPP loans, the ratio of gross loans to deposits for second quarter 2020 was 97.0% compared with 99.4% for first quarter 2020 and 96.7% for second quarter 2019. Balances by loan type for the comparative periods were as follows:

Loan Type Q2 2020   Q1 2020     Q2 2019
Residential Real Estate $ 437,198   $ 432,241   $ 419,811
Commercial Real Estate   323,634     321,358     298,121
Commercial & Industrial   247,440     157,573     163,487
Farm Land   3,324     3,612     3,714
Vacant Land   13,879     14,488     8,050
Municipal   20,707     20,964     19,782
Consumer   7,886     8,195     5,166
Deferred (Fees) Costs   (1,339)     1,329     1,329
Gross Loans Receivable $ 1,052,729   $ 959,760   $ 919,460

Asset Quality

In March 2020, Salisbury implemented a loan payment deferral program which allowed residential, commercial and consumer borrowers, who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, to defer loan payments for up to three months. Customers may also apply for additional deferments. As of June 30, 2020, loan payments were deferred on 124 residential and consumer loans ($35 million loan balance) and 200 commercial loans ($136 million loan balance).

Non-performing assets increased $1.6 million during second quarter 2020 to $4.8 million, or 0.37% of total assets at June 30, 2020, from $3.2 million, or 0.28% of total assets at March 31, 2020, and decreased $0.7 million from $5.5 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.

The amount of total impaired and potential problem loans decreased $1.3 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 to $26.9 million (2.55% of gross loans receivable), compared to $28.1 million, or 2.93% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2020, and increased $4.6 million from $22.2 million, or 2.42% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2019.

Accruing loans receivable 30-to-89 days past due decreased $3.5 million during second quarter 2020 to $2.7 million, or 0.25% of gross loans receivable, from $6.1 million, or 0.64% of gross loans receivable at March 31, 2020, and increased $0.2 million from $2.5 million, or 0.27% of gross loans receivable at June 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2020 was $12.4 million compared with $10.6 million at March 31, 2020 and $8.9 million at June 30, 2019. The provision for loan losses expense was $1.8 million for second quarter 2020 versus $1.7 million for first quarter 2020, and $151 thousand for second quarter 2019. The provision for second quarter reflected management’s assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain qualitative and environmental factors and impaired loans. Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) were $55 thousand for the second quarter 2020, ($17) thousand for first quarter 2020 and $15 thousand for the second quarter 2019. Reserve coverage, as measured by the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to gross loans, was 1.18% for the second quarter 2020, versus 1.11% for first quarter 2020 and 0.97% for second quarter 2019.

Salisbury endeavors to work constructively to resolve its non-performing loan issues with customers. Substantially all non-performing loans are collateralized with real estate and the repayment of such loans is largely dependent on the return of such loans to performing status or the liquidation of the underlying real estate collateral.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020 compared with $965.6 million at March 31, 2020 and $950.7 million at June 30, 2019. Deposits at June 30, 2020 included brokered deposits, including CDARS one-way buys, of $38.2 million compared with $58.2 million at March 31, 2020 and $52.7 million at June 30, 2019. Average total deposits for the second quarter 2020 were $1.0 billion compared with $949.4 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and $947.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Average total deposits for the second quarter 2020 included average brokered deposits of $44.2 million compared with $33.3 million for first quarter 2020 and $56.4 million for second quarter 2019.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLB) advances of $55.1 million at June 30, 2020 increased $14.2 million from March 31, 2020 and increased $22.3 million from June 30, 2019. Salisbury’s excess borrowing capacity at FHLBB was approximately $223 million at June 30, 2020.

Capital

Book value per common share increased $0.61 during the second quarter to $41.66 per share at June 30, 2020 and increased $3.07 from the second quarter 2019. Tangible book value per common share increased $0.66 during second quarter 2020 to $36.51 at June 30, 2020 and increased $3.23 from the second quarter 2019.

Shareholders’ equity increased $2.3 million in second quarter 2020 to $118.4 million at June 30, 2020 as net income of $2.7 million, unrealized gains in the Available-For-Sale portfolio of $0.2 million and the issuance of restricted stock awards of $0.2 million was partly offset by common stock dividends paid of $0.8 million.  

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios remain in compliance with regulatory “well capitalized” requirements. At June 30, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 capital ratios were 8.95%, 13.15%, and 11.90%, respectively, compared with regulatory “well capitalized” minimums of 5.00%, 10.00%, and 6.5%, respectively.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of Salisbury declared a $0.29 per common share quarterly cash dividend at its July 31, 2020 meeting. The dividend will be paid on August 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of August 14, 2020.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index

As previously announced, Salisbury was added to the Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution, effective as of the US market open on Monday, June 29, 2020.  The annual Russell Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, 2020, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market capitalization rankings and style attributes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Background

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Salisbury Bank and Trust Company, a Connecticut chartered commercial bank serving the communities of northwestern Connecticut and proximate communities in New York and Massachusetts, since 1848, through full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, South Egremont and Sheffield, Massachusetts; and Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, Newburgh, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank offers a broad spectrum of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and wealth advisory services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements relating to Salisbury’s and the Bank’s future results that are considered “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management as well as the assumptions and estimates made by management using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including among others: changes in market interest rates and general and regional economic conditions; changes in laws and regulations; changes in accounting principles; and the quality or composition of the loan and investment portfolios, technological changes and cybersecurity matters, and other factors that may be described in Salisbury’s quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K, which are available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov) and to which reference is hereby made. Forward-looking statements made by Salisbury in this news release speak only as of the date they are made. Events or other facts that could cause Salisbury’s actual results to differ may arise from time to time and Salisbury cannot predict all such events and factors. Salisbury undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement unless as may be required by law.

Investor presentation slides, which include a review of financial results and trends through the period ended June 30, 2020, are available in the Shareholder Relations section of Salisbury’s website at salisburybank.com under Shareholder Relations/News & Market -*Information/Presentations simultaneously with this Release.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019  
ASSETS (unaudited)    
Cash and due from banks $ 7,391   $ 7,406  
Interest bearing demand deposits with other banks   77,104     19,479  
Total cash and cash equivalents   84,495     26,885  
Interest bearing Time Deposits with Financial Institutions   750     750  
Securities        
Available-for-sale at fair value   89,452     91,801  
CRA mutual fund at fair value   912     882  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock at cost   3,353     3,242  
Loans held-for-sale   5,313     332  
Loans receivable, net (allowance for loan losses: $12,371 and $8,895)   1,040,358     927,413  
Other real estate owned       314  
Bank premises and equipment, net   17,950     17,385  
Goodwill   13,815     13,815  
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization: $5,054 and $4,884)   825     995  
Accrued interest receivable   3,988     3,415  
Cash surrender value of life insurance policies   20,846     20,580  
Deferred taxes   1,935     1,249  
Other assets   3,145     3,390  
  Total Assets $ 1,287,137   $ 1,112,448  
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Deposits            
Demand (non-interest bearing) $ 325,531   $ 237,852  
Demand (interest bearing)   188,487     153,314  
Money market   251,242     239,504  
Savings and other   170,537     161,112  
Certificates of deposit   149,802     127,724  
Total deposits   1,085,599     919,506  
Repurchase agreements   7,809     8,530  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   55,118     50,887  
Subordinated debt   9,871     9,859  
Note payable   228     246  
Finance lease obligations   1,696     1,718  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   8,372     8,047  
  Total Liabilities   1,168,693     998,793  
Shareholders’ Equity            
Common stock – $0.10 per share par value            
Authorized: 5,000,000            
Issued: 2,843,292 and 2,825,912            
Outstanding: 2,843,292 and 2,825,912   284     283  
Unearned compensation – restricted stock awards   (1,031)     (795)  
Paid-in capital   45,096     44,490  
Retained earnings   71,461     68,320  
Accumulated other comprehensive  income, net   2,634     1,357  
  Total Shareholders’ Equity   118,444     113,655  
  Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,287,137   $ 1,112,448  

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)

  Three months ended   Six months ended
Periods ended June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest and dividend income                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 10,313   $ 9,880   $ 20,300   $ 19,814
Interest on debt securities:                      
Taxable   409     583     864     1,204
Tax exempt   171     117     356     189
Other interest and dividends   51     252     142     479
Total interest and dividend income   10,944     10,832     21,662     21,686
Interest expense                    
Deposits   988     1,999     2,497     3,795
Repurchase agreements   4     4     10     7
Finance lease   35     46     71     92
Note payable   4     4     7     8
Subordinated debt   156     156     312     312
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances   140     279     359     691
Total interest expense   1,327     2,488     3,256     4,905
Net interest and dividend income   9,617     8,344     18,406     16,781
Provision for loan losses   1,806     151     3,512     445
Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses   7,811     8,193     14,894     16,336
Non-interest income                    
Trust and wealth advisory   1,031     1,044     2,061     1,950
Service charges and fees   598     1,012     1,503     1,932
Gains on sales of mortgage loans, net   252     1     313     8
Mortgage servicing, net   66     80     133     156
Gains on CRA mutual fund   8     12     22     23
Gains on available-for-sale securities, net   181     281     182     272
BOLI income and gains   133     87     266     166
Other   47     31     80     68
Total non-interest income   2,316     2,548     4,560     4,575
Non-interest expense                    
Salaries   2,411     2,959     5,261     5,952
Employee benefits   1,037     1,042     2,183     2,227
Premises and equipment   981     1,004     1,891     1,976
Data processing   557     577     1,098     1,086
Professional fees   758     583     1,385     1,118
OREO gains, losses and write-downs, net       270         322
Collections, OREO, and loan related   79     79     104     209
FDIC insurance   103     140     208     303
Marketing and community support   169     151     293     307
Amortization of core deposit intangibles   83     99     170     203
Other   611     535     1,133     947
Total non-interest expense   6,789     7,439     13,726     14,650
Income before income taxes   3,338     3,302     5,728     6,261
Income tax provision   604     599     947     1,124
Net income $ 2,734   $ 2,703   $ 4,781   $ 5,137
Net income allocated to common stock $ 2,691   $ 2,671   $ 4,704   $ 5,079
                       
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.96   $ 0.96   $ 1.68   $ 1.83
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.96   $ 0.95   $ 1.68   $ 1.82
Common dividends per share $ 0.29   $ 0.28   $ 0.58   $ 0.56
                       





Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended          
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019
Total assets $1,287,137 $1,145,751 $1,112,448 $1,144,240 $1,119,212
Loans receivable, net 1,040,358 949,142 927,413 915,083 910,573
Total securities 93,717 94,966 95,925 98,270 103,857
Deposits 1,085,599 965,620 919,506 966,178 950,723
FHLBB advances 55,118 40,932 50,887 37,828 32,769
Shareholders’ equity 118,444 116,143 113,655 111,580 108,948
Wealth assets under administration 704,052 639,457 777,503 752,467 713,319
Discretionary wealth assets under administration 480,456 425,359 498,737 475,482 464,537
Non-discretionary wealth assets under administration 223,596 214,098 278,766 276,985 248,782
Non-performing loans 4,815 3,188 3,621 5,370 5,062
Non-performing assets 4,815 3,188 3,935 5,687 5,463
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days 2,656 6,109 2,077 1,784 2,473
Net interest and dividend income 9,617 8,787 8,665 8,667 8,344
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent(1) 9,786 8,954 8,839 8,831 8,486
Provision for loan losses 1,806 1,706 417 94 151
Non-interest income 2,316 2,245 2,419 2,256 2,548
Non-interest expense 6,789 6,936 7,080 7,184 7,439
Income before income taxes 3,338 2,390 3,587 3,645 3,302
Income tax provision 604 343 578 657 599
Net income 2,734 2,047 3,009 2,988 2,703
Net income allocated to common shareholders 2,691 2,013 2,960 2,940 2,671
           
Per share data          
Basic earnings per common share $0.96 $0.72 $1.06 $1.06 $0.96
Diluted earnings per common share 0.96 0.72 1.06 1.05 0.95
Dividends per common share 0.29 0.29 0.28 0.28 0.28
Book value per common share 41.66 41.05 40.22 39.52 38.59
Tangible book value per common share – Non-GAAP ⁽2 36.51 35.85 34.98 34.24 33.28
Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands) 2,843 2,829 2,826 2,823 2,823
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate basic earnings per share (in thousands) 2,796 2,788 2,781 2,783 2,780
Weighted average common shares outstanding, to calculate diluted earnings per share (in thousands) 2,804 2,797 2,794 2,795 2,793
           
Profitability ratios          
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.31% 3.35% 3.34% 3.29% 3.19%
Efficiency ratio (3) 56.22 61.36 61.81 62.90 65.81
Effective income tax rate 18.11 14.35 16.11 18.02 18.14
Return on average assets 0.89 0.73 1.07 1.05 0.97
Return on average common shareholders’ equity 9.36 7.07 10.56 10.73 10.07
           
Credit quality ratios          
Non-performing loans to loans receivable, gross 0.46 0.33 0.39 0.58 0.55
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days to loans receivable, gross 0.25 0.64 0.22 0.19 0.27
Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable, gross 1.18 1.11 0.95 0.96 0.97
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 256.9 333.0 245.64 164.73 175.56
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 0.28 0.35 0.50 0.49
           
Capital ratios          
Common shareholders’ equity to assets 9.20% 10.14% 10.22% 9.75% 9.73%
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets – Non-GAAP(2) 8.16 8.97 9.01 8.56 8.51
Tier 1 leverage capital (4) 8.95 9.65 9.60 9.27 9.10
Total risk-based capital (4) 13.15 12.97 12.84 12.58 12.57
Common equity tier 1 capital (4) 11.90 11.79 11.83 11.57 11.54

(1) Adjusted to reflect the U.S. federal statutory benefit on income derived from tax-exempt securities and loans.
(2) Refer to schedule labeled “Supplemental Information – Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.
(3) Calculated as follows: Noninterest expense before OREO expense, amortization of intangibles, and goodwill impairments as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains from securities transactions and litigation expenses.
(4) Represents the capital ratios of the Bank.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended                                        
(in thousands, except per share amounts and ratios) Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q4 2019   Q3 2019   Q2 2019  
                                         
Common Shareholders’ Equity $118,444   $116,143   $113,655   $111,580   $108,948  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815)     (13,815)     (13,815)     (13,815)     (13,815)  
Less: Intangible assets   (825)     (908)     (995)     (1,086)     (1,180)  
Tangible Common Shareholders’ Equity $103,804   $101,420   $98,845   $96,679   $93,953  
Total Assets $1,287,137   $1,145,751   $1,112,448   $1,144,240   $1,119,212  
Less: Goodwill   (13,815)     (13,815)     (13,815)     (13,815)     (13,815)  
Less: Intangible assets   (825)     (908)     (995)     (1,086)     (1,180)  
Tangible Total Assets $1,272,497   $1,131,028   $1,097,638   $1,129,339   $1,104,217  
Common Shares outstanding   2,843     2,829     2,826     2,823     2,823  
                                         
Book value per Common Share – GAAP $41.66   $41.05   $40.22   $39.52   $38.59  
Tangible book value per Common Share – Non-GAAP   36.51     35.85     34.98     34.24     33.28  
Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible total assets – Non-GAAP   8.16%     8.97%     9.01%     8.56%     8.51%  
                                         
Consolidated:                                        
Non-interest expense $6,789   $6,936   $7,080   $7,184   $7,438  
Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles   (83)     (87)     (91)     (93)     (99)  
Less: Foreclosed property expense including OREO gains, losses and Write downs   (7)     13     (27)     (115)     (271)  
Adjusted non-interest expense $6,699   $6,862   $6,962   $6,976   $7,068  
Net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent $9,786   $8,955   $8,839   $8,831   $8,486  
Non-interest income   2,316     2,245     2,419     2,256     2,548  
(Gains) losses on securities   (188)     (15)     4     3     (294)  
Adjusted revenue $11,914   $11,185   $11,262   $11,090   $10,740  
Efficiency Ratio – Non-GAAP 1   56.23%     61.36%     61.81%     62.90%     65.81%  
                                         

1 Excluding revenue and expenses associated with trust & wealth advisory, the efficiency ratios would be: Q2 2020: 54.29%; Q1 2020: 59.83%; Q4 2019: 60.19%; Q3 2019: 61.13%; Q2 2019: 64.09%. If Q2 2020 results were normalized to exclude the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, non-interest expense would increase by $538 thousand for deferred compensation costs and revenue would be adjusted to include waived deposit fees of $240 thousand and exclude PPP loan and fee income of $192 thousand and $369 thousand, respectively. The normalized efficiency ratio for Q2 2020 would have been 62.47% or 61.08%, excluding trust & wealth advisory.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary 
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

At or for the quarters ended   Average Balance   Income / Expense   Average Yield / Rate  
(dollars in thousands)   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q2 2019   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q2 2019   Q2 2020   Q1 2020   Q2 2019  
Loans (a)(d)   $1,038,551   $948,035   $923,513   $10,428   $10,096   $9,984   4.02%   4.26%   4.31%  
Securities (c)(d)   86,987   89,596   99,050   634   698   738   2.92   3.12   2.98  
FHLBB stock   3,580   3,041   3,258   39   33   66   4.36   4.34   8.09  
Short term funds (b)   49,105   23,218   35,853   12   58   186   0.10   1.00   2.08  
Total interest-earning assets   1,178,223   1,063,890   1,061,674   11,113   10,885   10,974   3.77   4.09   4.13  
Other assets   60,288   64,438   56,081                          
Total assets   $1,238,511   $1,128,328   $1,117,755                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $172,811   $154,604   $156,597   103   119   154   0.24   0.31   0.39  
Money market accounts   237,667   240,680   209,351   239   560   558   0.40   0.93   1.07  
Savings and other   171,436   164,174   184,346   102   234   456   0.24   0.57   0.99  
Certificates of deposit   157,288   154,869   177,535   544   596   831   1.38   1.54   1.88  
Total interest-bearing deposits   739,202   714,327   727,829   988   1,509   1,999   0.53   0.84   1.10  
Repurchase agreements   4,773   5,672   3,334   4   7   4   0.34   0.49   0.47  
Finance lease   2,987   3,050   4,509   35   36   46   4.69   4.72   4.07  
Note payable   231   240   266   4   4   4   6.93   6.67   6.06  
Subordinated debt   9,866   9,860   9,843   156   156   156   6.32   6.33   6.34  
FHLBB/FRB borrowings   55,374   37,118   37,462   140   219   279   1.01   2.36   2.94  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   812,433   770,267   783,243   1,327   1,931   2,488   0.65   1.00   1.27  
Demand deposits   302,965   235,129   221,012                          
Other liabilities   6,029   6,856   5,862                          
Shareholders’ equity   117,084   116,076   107,638                          
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $1,238,511   $1,128,328   $1,117,755                          
Net interest income (d)               $9,786   $8,954   $8,486              
Spread on interest-bearing funds                           3.12   3.09   2.86  
Net interest margin (e)                           3.31   3.35   3.19  

(a)  Includes non-accrual loans.
(b)  Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c)  Average balances of securities are based on amortized cost.
(d)  Includes tax exempt income of $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.1 million, respectively for 2Q 2020, 1Q 2020 and 2Q 2019 on tax-exempt securities and loans for which income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.
(e)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION – Net Interest and Dividend Income (unaudited)

Six months ended June 30, Average Balance Income / Expense Average Yield / Rate
(dollars in thousands)  2020    2019    2020    2019   2020   2019  
Loans (a)(d) $   993,293   $   920,915   $   20,524   $   20,021   4.13%   4.35%  
Securities (c)(d)   88,292     97,856     1,332     1,454   3.02   2.97  
FHLBB stock   3,310     3,723     72     138   4.35   7.41  
Short term funds (b)   36,161     33,408     70     341   0.39   2.04  
Total earning assets   1,121,056     1,055,902     21,998     21,954   3.92   4.16  
Other assets   62,365     56,552                      
Total assets $   1,183,421   $   1,112,454                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $   163,707   $   153,910     222     298   0.27   0.39  
Money market accounts   239,173     204,572     799     1,032   0.67   1.01  
Savings and other   167,805     184,266     336     907   0.40   0.98  
Certificates of deposit   156,078     171,334     1,140     1,558   1.46   1.82  
Total interest-bearing deposits   726,763     714,082     2,497     3,795   0.69   1.06  
Repurchase agreements   5,223     3,039       10     7   0.38   0.46  
Finance lease   3,019     4,293     71     92   4.70   4.29  
Note payable   235     271     7     8   5.96   5.90  
Subordinated Debt (net of issuance costs)   9,864     9,841     312     312   6.33   6.34  
FHLBB advances   46,247     48,507     359     691   1.55   2.85  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   791,351     780,033     3,256     4,905   0.82   1.26  
Demand deposits   269,031     219,825                      
Other liabilities   6,460     6,504                      
Shareholders’ equity   116,579     106,092                      
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $    1,183,421   $   1,112,454                      
Net interest income       $   18,742   $   17,049    
Spread on interest-bearing funds                         3.10   2.90  
Net interest margin (e)                         3.33   3.22  

(a)  Includes non-accrual loans.
(b)  Includes interest-bearing deposits in other banks and federal funds sold.
(c)  Average balances of securities are based on historical cost.
(d)  Includes tax exempt income benefit of $0.3 million and $0.3 million, respectively for 2020 and 2019 on tax-exempt securities and loans whose income and yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. The income benefit reflected the U.S. federal statutory tax rate of 21.0% for 2020 and 2019.
(e)  Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Source: Salisbury Bancorp, Inc.  

Salisbury Contact: Richard J. Cantele, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
860-435-9801 or [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.