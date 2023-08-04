Saliva-based Screening Market Segmented By Saliva Collection Kits, Saliva Nucleic Acid Purification Kits, Saliva-based Detection Kits Product for Research and Diagnostics Use

New York, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global saliva-based screening market is estimated to generate US$ 320.6 Million in 2022 , with the global market growing at a CAGR of 7.9% to a valuation of US$ 738.5 Million by the end of 2033.

The global saliva-based screening market has experienced substantial growth in recent years. Advancements in technology and the increasing need for rapid, cost-effective, and user-friendly diagnostic methods have driven the demand for saliva-based screening solutions. The market caters to a wide range of applications, including infectious diseases, cancer screening, drug testing, hormonal disorders, and genetic testing.

The report also delves into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market dynamics and examines potential applications beyond infectious diseases, including cancer biomarkers, hormone level monitoring, and genetic testing.

Stay Ahead with Market Intelligence Get Free Sample Copy@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32714

Saliva-based screening, also known as salivary diagnostics, is a non-invasive and convenient method for detecting various diseases and conditions by analyzing specific biomarkers present in saliva. This technology has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential to revolutionize the diagnostic landscape. This research report explores the current state of the saliva-based screening market, its applications, advantages, challenges, and future prospects.

Advantages of Saliva-based Screening

Non-invasive Sampling:

Saliva-based screening eliminates the need for invasive procedures like blood draws, making it more acceptable to patients, especially children and the elderly.

Painless and Quick:

Collecting saliva samples is painless and can be done quickly, improving patient compliance and reducing discomfort.

Cost-effective:

Saliva-based screening is generally more cost-effective than traditional diagnostic methods, as it eliminates the need for specialized equipment and trained medical staff for sample collection.

Remote Testing:

The ease of saliva sample collection allows for remote testing and telemedicine applications, particularly in underserved or remote areas.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Methods: Analysis of the factors driving the preference for non-invasive diagnostic techniques among patients and healthcare providers.

Analysis of the factors driving the preference for non-invasive diagnostic techniques among patients and healthcare providers. Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Evaluation of the impact of the increasing incidence of chronic diseases on the demand for saliva-based screening.

Evaluation of the impact of the increasing incidence of chronic diseases on the demand for saliva-based screening. Technological Advancements: Examination of recent technological innovations in saliva-based screening and their impact on market growth.

Examination of recent technological innovations in saliva-based screening and their impact on market growth. Increased Investment in Research and Development: Overview of the investment trends in research and development activities related to saliva-based testing.

Overview of the investment trends in research and development activities related to saliva-based testing. Supportive Government Initiatives and Regulations: Analysis of governmental policies and regulations promoting the adoption of saliva-based screening technologies.

If You want to Purchase Specific Insights By Segment/Region/Competitor, Request For Customization@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32714

Market Challenges

Accuracy and Sensitivity of Saliva-Based Tests: Discussion of the challenges associated with the accuracy and sensitivity of saliva-based screening methods.

Discussion of the challenges associated with the accuracy and sensitivity of saliva-based screening methods. Standardization and Quality Control Issues: Evaluation of standardization efforts and quality control measures in the saliva-based screening market.

Evaluation of standardization efforts and quality control measures in the saliva-based screening market. Consumer Awareness and Acceptance: Analysis of consumer awareness and acceptance of saliva-based screening as a viable diagnostic option.

Analysis of consumer awareness and acceptance of saliva-based screening as a viable diagnostic option. Competition from Traditional Testing Methods: Examination of the competitive landscape with traditional testing methods and their impact on saliva-based screening market growth.

Examination of the competitive landscape with traditional testing methods and their impact on saliva-based screening market growth. Potential Regulatory Hurdles: Discussion of potential regulatory challenges in the adoption of saliva-based screening technologies.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Role of Saliva-Based Testing during the Pandemic: Assessment of the critical role played by saliva-based testing in the early detection and management of COVID-19.

Acceleration of Research and Innovation: Exploration of how the pandemic accelerated research and innovation in the saliva-based screening market.

Market Opportunities and Challenges during the Pandemic: Analysis of the opportunities and challenges faced by market players during the pandemic.

Key Segments

Product: Saliva collection kits/devices, Saliva nucleic acid purification kits, Saliva base detection kits, PCR based, Rapid kits

Saliva collection kits/devices, Saliva nucleic acid purification kits, Saliva base detection kits, PCR based, Rapid kits Purpose: Research use only, Diagnostics

Research use only, Diagnostics Application: Infection analysis/detection, Genomic analysis, Proteomics, Pharmacogenomics, Liquid biopsy

Infection analysis/detection, Genomic analysis, Proteomics, Pharmacogenomics, Liquid biopsy End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic laboratories, Academic & research institutes, Biopharmaceuticals & CRO’s

Regional Analysis

The North American region, especially the United States, was one of the leading markets for saliva-based screening. Factors such as a robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about non-invasive testing methods, and ongoing research and development activities contributed to the growth of this market.

Europe also showed considerable interest in the saliva-based screening market. Countries with strong healthcare systems and research facilities, like the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, were key contributors to the regional market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region, led by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, was witnessing rapid expansion in the saliva-based screening market. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, the need for easy and accessible diagnostic methods, and the growing investments in healthcare infrastructure were driving factors in this region.

If You Want To Know The Business Opportunity/Market Value, Purchase The Premium Insight @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32714

Top Key Players

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Hologic, Qiagen, Zymo Research Corporation, DNA Genotek Inc., Invitek Molecular GmbH, Salimetrics, LLC., BioChain Institute Inc., Mawi DNA Technologies LLC, Cell Projects Ltd., Kyodo International, Inc., Spectrum Solutions, NEOGEN Corporation, Xiamen Zeesan Biotech Co., Ltd., Sedia Biosciences Corporation, Biosynex SA, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Creative Diagnostics, OraSure Technologies

Competition Landscape

Given the efforts of competitors worldwide, mergers and acquisitions have emerged as one of the most important market participants’ expansion strategies, with numerous multinational firms investing in R&D to develop new solutions that provide comprehensive responses to saliva-based screening kits.

Recent Developments

In January 2020, Salimetrics released a new salivary human total immunoglobulin G (IgG) ELISA kit to aid multidisciplinary researchers doing serological studies.

Salimetrics released a new salivary human total immunoglobulin G (IgG) ELISA kit to aid multidisciplinary researchers doing serological studies. Hologic, Inc. got a CE Mark in Europe in July 2021 for the use of saliva samples with the Aptima® SARS-CoV-2 assay. Aptima SARS-CoV-2 is a molecular diagnostic test that determines the genetic makeup of the virus responsible for COVID-19. To entirely automate the test, the Panther® system is used.

Future Prospects

The future of saliva-based screening looks promising, with ongoing research and technological advancements aiming to address current limitations. As more biomarkers are identified and validated, the range of applications for saliva-based screening is expected to expand. Additionally, improved detection sensitivity and specificity will likely make it a valuable tool in routine diagnostics and personalized medicine.

Latest Top Reports:

Neurosurgical Product Market Growth

Fluoroscopy and C Arms Market Size

Kidney Dialysis Equipment Market Sale

Health Caregiving Market Share

Europe Cryochambers Market

Biochemistry Analyser Market Type

Human Papillomavirus Testing Market Size

Patient Positioning Equipment

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353