Salling Bank A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of Salling Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 October 2017 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0010017367 Name: Salling Bank Volume before change: 524,000 shares (DKK 52,400,000) Change: 786,000 shares (DKK 78,600,000) Volume after change: 1,310,000 shares (DKK 131,000,000) Subscription price: DKK 175 Face value: DKK 100 Short name: SALB Orderbook ID 3300

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66