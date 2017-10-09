Salling Bank A/S – admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to rights issue

The share capital of Salling Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 October 2017 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0010017367
|Name:
|Salling Bank
|Volume before change:
|524,000 shares (DKK 52,400,000)
|Change:
|786,000 shares (DKK 78,600,000)
|Volume after change:
|1,310,000 shares (DKK 131,000,000)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 175
|Face value:
|DKK 100
|Short name:
|SALB
|Orderbook ID
|3300
For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
