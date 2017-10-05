SalMar – Q3 2017 Trading update

Harvest volumes in Q3 2017 are:



Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 23.20

Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 10.75

Total Q3 2017 (1,000 tgw) : 33.95



The full Q3 2017 report will be released on 15 November 2017 at 06:30 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Runar Sivertsen, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 960 97 000

Email: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.