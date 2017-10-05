SalMar – Q3 2017 Trading update

Harvest volumes in Q3 2017 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 23.20
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 10.75
Total Q3 2017 (1,000 tgw) : 33.95
The full Q3 2017 report will be released on 15 November 2017 at 06:30 CEST.
For more information, please contact:
Runar Sivertsen, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 960 97 000
Email: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
