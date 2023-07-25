NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (“SGMD”, “Salona Global” or ‎the “Company”) (TSXV:SGMD) today announced a 15% debt reduction as part of a restructuring effort with the seller of Biodex Medical Systems, Inc. (“Biodex”) and provided an update on costs cuts and other debt restructuring plans. Additionally, the Company announced Mr. Mike Seckler has moved from interim CEO to permanent CEO.

Update on Cost Cuts and Turn Around Plan

Effective July 2023, management has taken action to cut over US$2 million of annualized salary and other costs, including senior management and mid-level staff as well as other operational expenses. While Q2 (April-June) is expected to see significant sales increases as a result of the acquisition of Biodex in April 2023 (details in the March 16, 2023 and April 3, 2023 press releases), losses continued to mount during that quarter. Unfortunately, Biodex operated at a loss when first acquired. The new management team started implementing cuts during June 2023. Given the current revenue run rate, the new expense budget is designed to generate a profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2023.

Debt Restructuring

On April 3, 2023, the Company acquired Biodex. As a result of the acquisition, SGMD assumed three payment obligations to the seller of Biodex totaling approximately US$10 million: approximately US$1.5 million in debt associated with nuclear medicine medical device inventory (the “Inventory Debt”), of which SGMD is a supplier of a key component of these medical devices produced by the seller of Biodex; approximately US$1.5 million in a working capital loan; and US$7 million in deferred cash payments for the acquisition.

SGMD and the seller of Biodex have agreed to an offset for the Inventory Debt (approximately US$1.5 million) in exchange for product already delivered, reducing the aggregate debt from approximately US$10 million to approximately US$8.5 million. The Company is in late-stage discussion with the seller of Biodex to restructure all remaining payment obligations as a result of the acquisition. SGMD has discussed an outline of a payment plan with the Biodex sellers that it finds acceptable, however the plan must still be documented in a binding agreement. There can be no guarantee that a final written amendment will be executed.

“I have worked hard to implement major and rapid change with the goal of achieving profitability this quarter,” said Mike Seckler, CEO. “After restructuring debt and cutting costs, I plan to conduct a strategic review with an aim to put us back on a path to revenue growth and achieve a market multiple consistent with our peers thereby increasing our share price. We have a sizable revenue base, solid product offerings and reasonable gross margins in this vast and growing healthcare market, all attributes that can serve to build a stronger and more focused business.”

In connection with his appointment as permanent CEO, Mr. Seckler has ‎been granted options under the Company’s ‎2021 Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan to purchase up to 750,000 ‎common shares, vesting equally over a three year period, with a term ‎of five years and an ‎exercise price of $0.29. The options and underlying common shares are ‎subject to a four ‎month and one day hold period pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange.‎

Additional Information

