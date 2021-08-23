Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Plans to Launch Intellectual Property Acquisition Unit; Complete Transaction with a Multi-Product, IP-Driven Medical Device Company with $8,000,000 in 2020 Revenues

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION OVER UNITED STATES ‎NEWSWIRES.‎

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “Company” or “SGMD”) (TSXV:SGMD) announced today a plan to launch an intellectual property (IP) business unit through a transaction with a business that has a portfolio of several revenue and royalty generating products ranging from wearable technology to products for physical stability as well as expertise in development and design of many medical devices it has innovated over the past several years (the “Target”).

The cash flow positive Target, which generated $8,000,000 in revenues in 2020 with 50% gross margins, develops IP and designs cutting edge medical devices in very specific, targeted markets (such as the sports medicine industry) on behalf of niche, well-funded clients.

The Target captures value and revenue in one or more of the following ways:

Rights to the IP in markets the niche client does not address, namely broader global healthcare markets that SGMD does target; Upfront payments and milestone bonuses for the development of the IP and the design of the product; and/or Long-term, recurring royalty streams from the IP for the life of the patent from the commercially successful clients.

The Value of the Transaction to SGMD

The Company is focused on the IP value of the transaction and the near term downstream revenue potential in SGMD markets. As the Target generates revenue and cash flow by designing products and creating IP for its niche clients, it simultaneously gains the expertise applicable to specific medical device markets SGMD intends to serve. The key aspect of the Company’s proposed transaction is the commercialized expertise or IP rights the Target retains for products in markets their clients do not address, specifically certain global healthcare markets that SGMD targets, such as recovery medicine.

As an example, the Target developed and commercialized IP for a well-funded, niche client in a specific sports medicine market, and as part of the development agreement, the Target retained IP and marketing rights for SGMD’s market for general recovery medicine in the non-sports market. These are the types of growth opportunities SGMD looks to leverage with this transaction.

“We are pleased to be in a position to launch our IP acquisition business unit and become a fully integrated medical device company just a few months after listing,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “As we have developed our deal pipeline, we often unearth not just companies for sale, but products and untapped IP we can transact adding to the assets we can leverage into our global sales channel. This is a great IP-driven medical device transaction with fantastic design expertise and IP that we could leverage globally in our target market. It has a treasure trove of design expertise and intellectual property. By reformulating the products at our facility, we aim to boost sales at increasing margins.”

Details of the Proposed Transaction

The transaction, as currently negotiated by both parties and subject to adjustments in advance of execution of a definitive agreement, is expected to be split 40% stock and 60% in cash. There is expected to be an initial payment of US$3,500,000 followed by a payment expected in January 2023 of up to (1) US$3,500,000, and (2) 6,383,954 common shares of SGMD based upon cash flow milestones. SGMD plans to finalize this transaction with existing cash on the balance sheet. (SGMD has approximately 63.8 million common shares outstanding, on partially diluted basis, including 19.162 million common shares of SGMD issuable pursuant to exchangeable shares of a subsidiary).

“With our previous announcement in July to acquire a company with a wide base of clinics in the U.S., we stand to benefit greatly with this proposed transaction as we aim to sell IP-driven products into that channel,” continued Mr. Cross. “We are building a fully integrated company with a strategy of acquiring platform businesses that are already cash flow positive, and then improving our results through revenue enhancement and operational synergies. We look forward to finalizing agreements with both targets shortly and continue onto the next set of targets. Our M&A team is working diligently so we can meet our goal of frequent and accretive deals every quarter.”

The Company and the Target executed a non-binding letter of intent on June 23, 2021(the “LOI”) and SGMD is finalizing a definitive agreement for the transaction with the Target.

The Company has posted its latest corporate presentation, along with a webcast led by Chairman & interim CEO Les Cross, at www.salonaglobal.com/investors.

For more information please contact:

Les Cross

Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826

Email: [email protected]

Additional Information

There can be no assurance that the acquisition contemplated herein will be completed as proposed or at all. Completion of the acquisition contemplated is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, ‎negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement and completion of due diligence.‎

There can be no assurance that any of the potential acquisitions in advanced negotiations will be completed as proposed or at all and no definitive agreements have been executed. Completion of any transaction will be subject to applicable director, shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the ‎United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United ‎States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable ‎exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer for ‎sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of ‎securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed ‎information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.‎

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian ‎dollars.‎

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

