SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (TSXV:SGMD) announced that it will hold an earnings conference call (see details below) to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results, including details on organic growth for the quarter, deal flow, and acquisition status, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) and will issue an earnings press release earlier that morning.
Conference call/Webcast Information:
Fiscal Third Quarter Earnings Call Dial In: +1 (800) 245-3047
Conference ID: SALONA
For more information please contact:
Luke Faulstick
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826
Email: Info@Salonaglobal.com
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
