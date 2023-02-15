Josh Yelsey, CFO SALT Dental Collective (SALT) has named Josh Yelsey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SALT Dental Collective (SALT) has named Josh Yelsey as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Yelsey is an accomplished senior executive who will be a huge asset as SALT continues to grow and form new partnerships.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Josh to the SALT executive leadership team. Josh joins SALT as we embark upon big growth plans and I’m confident he will bring significant strategic value in the CFO seat. Josh’s presence and skillset allow us to think big and I look forward to scaling the business alongside him in the coming years,” said Dylan Bates, CEO SALT Dental Collective.

“I’m very excited to join the SALT team, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Dylan Bates, a proven leader and culture builder,” said Yelsey. “Over the past decade, I have dedicated my time to fostering the growth of healthcare service companies and I’m confident that, under Dylan’s leadership and with the guidance of our board, SALT will continue to grow as an industry-leading company with a strong vision and strategy.”

Most recently, Yelsey was the Chief Growth Officer for Caravel Autism Health, a leading provider of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Therapy and diagnostic evaluation services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. As the Chief Growth Officer, Josh developed and oversaw Caravel’s growth strategy and execution through the opening of new clinics, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with health systems and physicians.

Yelsey has a history of working with successful Fortune 100 and private equity-owned companies. Before his time at Caravel, he spent four years at ATI Physical Therapy overseeing its M&A strategy and execution and health system partnerships. He received his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About SALT Dental Collective

Founded in 2018, SALT Dental Collective (“SALT”) is a dental partnership organization specializing in pediatric dentistry and orthodontics in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Arizona, and California. SALT provides doctors with the opportunity to maintain their clinical autonomy by removing the day-to-day business management responsibilities. For more information, please visit www.saltdentalcollective.com .

Contact

