Salt Life Reaching New Consumers with Additional Stores

Aug. 04, 2020

Stores Launching in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, today announced new retail stores for its popular Salt Life brand.  Starting in early August, Salt Life will open a series of “pop-up” stores in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina that are in addition to two permanent stores scheduled to open this fall.

On August 2, 2020, stores launched in Pooler, Georgia near Savannah, and in Woodstock, Georgia near Atlanta.  In mid-August, an additional pop-up store will open in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Salt Life will also add two more permanent stores in Estero and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida in September and October, respectively.

Salt Life President, Jeff Stillwell, commented, “During these uncertain times, our customers have proven that they truly appreciate living the Salt Life. Without their enthusiasm for the brand, we wouldn’t be able to make this exciting announcement about our continued growth.  With the new “pop-up” stores launching this month and our scheduled branded retail stores set to launch in coming months, we are excited to bring consumers more of our top-quality apparel, performance wear, high-definition optics, and many unique and fun accessories.  We hope our consumers enjoy their life on the water, by the water, or in that Salt Life state of mind.”

New retail locations:

Savannah “Pop Up” – Opened August 2:
200 Tanager Outlet Blvd
Suite 769
Pooler (Savannah), GA 31322

Atlanta “Pop UP” – Opened August 2:
915 Ridge Walk Pkwy
Suite D445
Woodstock, GA 30188

Myrtle Beach “Pop Up” – Opening mid-August:
10835 Kings Road
Suite 720
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Estero – Opening in September:
10801 Corkscrew Rd.
Suite 164
Estero, FL 33928

Palm Beach Gardens – Opening in October:
3101 PBG Blvd.
Suite P-237
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

About Salt Life
Salt Life is an authentic, aspirational and lifestyle brand that embraces those who love the ocean and everything associated with living the “Salt Life.” Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the Salt Life brand has widespread appeal with ocean enthusiasts worldwide. From fishing, diving and surfing, to beach fun and sun-soaked relaxation, the Salt Life brand says, “I live the Salt Life.” Numerous professional athletes, sportsmen and other ambassadors in the fishing, surfing, diving, rock, pop and country music worlds have an alliance with the brand through cross-marketing partnerships. The brand is visible in areas across the media, sports and popular culture landscapes, including music videos, national tour sponsorships, fishing and outdoors-related television shows, professional auto-racing events, and Salt Life’s popular YouTube channel. From its first merchandise offerings in 2006, Salt Life has grown with distribution in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers. Salt Life products are also available to consumers at www.saltlife.com and at Salt Life’s various branded retail stores, including locations in Huntington Beach and San Clemente, California; Daytona Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Key West, and Destin, Florida; Columbus, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina. The brand’s flagship store is located in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, where the term “Salt Life” was coined over 15 years ago.

About Delta Apparel, Inc.
Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

Company Contact:

Deborah Merrill, 864-232-5200 x6620
[email protected]

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
ICR, Inc.

Investors:
Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235

Media:
Jessica Liddell, 203-682-8208
[email protected]

