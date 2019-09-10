Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund again named among Top 200 American accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

TAMPA, Fla. and PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saltmarsh, Cleaveland and Gund, one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the southeastern U.S., was again ranked among the Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA).

IPA’s annual analysis of performance metrics includes 550 accounting firms ranging in size from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to firms with roughly $5.5 million in revenue.

“It is truly an honor to be included among the nation’s top accounting firms again, and it reflects the commitment we’ve made every day over the past 75 years,” said Lee Bell , CPA, Saltmarsh president. “We are as diligent in developing our team as we are in our dedication to our guiding principle to achieve success by contributing to the success of others. We are grateful to all of our loyal clients who made this honor possible.”

Earlier this year, Saltmarsh was also recognized as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today.

ABOUT SALTMARSH, CLEAVELAND & GUND

Founded in 1944 and celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout 2019, Saltmarsh is one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the Southeast, serving clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide with offices from Tennessee to Florida. The firm offers a full range of professional services, including specialized consulting services for many industries and high net worth individuals through Saltmarsh Financial Advisors, LLC . The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, which provides access to national resources to better serve clients. Saltmarsh has been recognized as one of the Top 200 Firms in the U.S. by Inside Public Accounting and as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today.

For more information, please visit https://www.saltmarshcpa.com/ or call (800) 477-7458.