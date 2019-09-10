Breaking News
Home / Top News / Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund again named among Top 200 American accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund again named among Top 200 American accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

TAMPA, Fla. and PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saltmarsh, Cleaveland and Gund, one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the southeastern U.S., was again ranked among the Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA).  

IPA’s annual analysis of performance metrics includes 550 accounting firms ranging in size from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to firms with roughly $5.5 million in revenue.

“It is truly an honor to be included among the nation’s top accounting firms again, and it reflects the commitment we’ve made every day over the past 75 years,” said Lee Bell, CPA, Saltmarsh president. “We are as diligent in developing our team as we are in our dedication to our guiding principle to achieve success by contributing to the success of others. We are grateful to all of our loyal clients who made this honor possible.”

Earlier this year, Saltmarsh was also recognized as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today.

ABOUT SALTMARSH, CLEAVELAND & GUND

Founded in 1944 and celebrating its 75th anniversary throughout 2019, Saltmarsh is one of the largest CPA-led business advisory firms in the Southeast, serving clients throughout the U.S. and worldwide with offices from Tennessee to Florida. The firm offers a full range of professional services, including specialized consulting services for many industries and high net worth individuals through Saltmarsh Financial Advisors, LLC. The firm is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, which provides access to national resources to better serve clients. Saltmarsh has been recognized as one of the Top 200 Firms in the U.S. by Inside Public Accounting and as a Regional Leader by Accounting Today.

For more information, please visit https://www.saltmarshcpa.com/ or call (800) 477-7458.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.