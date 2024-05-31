A slew of illegal immigrants belonging to a bloodthirsty Venezuelan street gang were caught at the southern border this week, according to the top Border Patrol official — just as lawmakers sound the alarm about the gang.
Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that 10 migrants affiliated with Tren de Aragua were arrested across Texas.
“Keep your eye on this gang,” the chief warned. “Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communitie
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- ‘Salute me or shoot me’: Venezuelan gang members sneaking into US pose ‘serious threat’ - May 31, 2024
- First on Fox: Calls for State Department to abandon ‘obsession’ with DEI and ‘depoliticize,’ new report says - May 31, 2024
- Trump campaign warns Biden to ‘buckle up’ after he’s released from ‘freezing’ court to hit campaign trail - May 31, 2024