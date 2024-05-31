A slew of illegal immigrants belonging to a bloodthirsty Venezuelan street gang were caught at the southern border this week, according to the top Border Patrol official — just as lawmakers sound the alarm about the gang.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that 10 migrants affiliated with Tren de Aragua were arrested across Texas.

“Keep your eye on this gang,” the chief warned. “Their criminal activities represent a serious threat to our communitie

[Read Full story at source]