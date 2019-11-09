Fidel Perez has abandoned his farm for the day to look on as investigators work in a remote cemetery in this Central American country, seeking answers to one of many tragedies in the Salvadoran civil war – and the remains of his mother and sister.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Salvadoran massacre victims still hunting ‘truth and justice’ 38 years later - November 9, 2019
- Trump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right - November 9, 2019
- Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five - November 9, 2019