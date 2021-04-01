Breaking News
Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Earns Elite BBB Accreditation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 30 mins ago

Chicago, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Illinois law firm of Salvi Schostok & Pritchard PC is pleased to announce the firm has earned a prestigious BBB Accreditation that indicates to potential customers a business is trustworthy and reputable.

Companies recognized as a “BBB Accredited Business” have passed a rigorous review process from the Better Business Bureau and are known for business ethics and integrity. The grades granted by the BBB represent degrees of confidence that the selected businesses are operating with honesty. These measures also take into account that businesses consistently put the best interests of those served at the forefront. The formula for this rating system is based on measurable, objective information regarding businesses’ past conduct. Complaint history plays a large role in the letter-grade selection process. Consumer-reported complaints that have been verified and evaluated by BBB make up the majority of these deciding factors.This references the number of complaints, the severity of complaints and how a business works to resolve customer grievances.

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard was established by attorney Patrick A. Salvi in ​​1982. With offices in Chicago and Waukegan, the firm is able to handle a variety of cases across the Chicago Metropolitan Area . In these offices, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has 19 lawyers and is supported by more than 35 staff members with diverse backgrounds and skill sets. This breadth of expertise helps the firm maintain a focus on advocating for victims’ rights, while representing clients in a variety of medical malpractice, personal injury , and wrongful death cases.

Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard has recovered more than $ 1.5 billion in verdicts and settlements on behalf of injured clients, including more than 260 cases resulting in awards of $ 1 million or more. In 2017, the firm won the largest compensatory personal injury jury verdict in the state of Illinois, $ 148 million for a dancer paralyzed by a collapsed pedestrian shelter at O’Hare International Airport. The firm has been routinely listed as one of the top law firms in the state with the highest reported settlement totals in the Jury Verdict Reporter / Chicago Daily Law Bulletin’s Settlement Survey.

For more information, please contact Marcie Mangan at (312) 372-1227 or [email protected] .

https://thenewsfront.com/salvi-schostok-pritchard-earns-elite-bbb-accreditation/

CONTACT: Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C.

161 N. Clark Street, Suite 4700
Chicago, Illinois 60601
United States

(312) 372-1227

https://www.salvilaw.com/

