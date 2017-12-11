Salvis Lapins Will Remain of Olainfarm’s Management Board

Olaine, 2017-12-11 15:20 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

“I have very strong ties with Olainfarm. They have matured during more than a decade, during which we had our reasons for celebrations and we have coped with quite a few crises. Loss of Mr. Maligins has upset our personnel, shareholders and partners very heavily. I think that my duty now is to use my experience and wisdom learned from Valerijs to help the work of his life to overcome these uneasy times,” says Salvis Lapins, member of Management Board of AS Olainfarm.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company’s operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 50 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

