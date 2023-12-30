US prosecutors say ‘strong public interest’ in prompt resolution of case against 31-year-old outweighs benefits of second trialUS prosecutors say they do not plan to conduct a second trial against Sam Bankman-Fried, who was convicted last month of stealing from customers of his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange.In a letter filed on Friday night in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors said the “strong public interest” in a prompt resolution of their case against the 31-year-old former billionaire outweighed the benefits of a second trial. Continue reading…

Read Full Story