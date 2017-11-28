Sama Resources Reports on SRG Graphite Inc. Cash Infusion

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SME) is pleased to report that SRG Graphite Inc. (“SRG”) (TSXV:SRG) announced today that Coris Capital SA (“Coris”) has filed an early warning report (the “Report”) regarding the exercise of 2,625,000 share purchase warrants at a price of $0.50 per warrant share (the “Warrants”), thereby securing beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over an additional 2,625,000 common shares (the “Transaction”).

“The exercise of these warrants further enhances the treasury of SRG (by over $1,300,000) for the development work required to advance its Lola Graphite Project in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. Increased funding and activity at the Lola graphite project is material to Sama shareholders due to Sama’s ownership of over 24.6m shares of SRG, so we are pleased to see the confidence Coris has placed in SRG with its early exercise of the warrants. The current market value of the SRG stock position held by Sama is in excess of $31m”, stated Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO of Sama.

The Warrants were previously issued by way of private placement at which time Coris acquired the beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over 7,500,000 share units (“Units”) of SRG at a price of $0.40 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share and one/half of one non-transferable share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitled the holder to purchase one common share under the terms of a subscription agreement for an aggregate purchase price of $0.40 and each Warrant entitled the Coris to acquire one common share at a purchase price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the private placement.

The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to build an on-site laboratory to prepare graphite concentrate for potential offtakers. Funds will also be used to extend the current drilling program by an additional 6,000 meters.

Sama holds a control position in SRG of 24,658,267 shares representing 40.3% of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG and is considered an insider for reporting purposes.

