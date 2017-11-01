Samba TV Integration Boosts Centro’s Connected TV Buying Capabilities

Users of Centro’s Basis Programmatic Ad Platform Can Execute Connected TV Campaigns at Scale

with Wide Variety of Private Marketplaces from Premier Content and Technology Providers

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Centro (www.centro.net), a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising, today announced access to additional connected TV (CTV) inventory via a Samba TV private marketplace (PMP). Available through programmatic buying on Centro’s omni-channel platform, Basis, connected TV PMPs enable advertisers to efficiently and precisely reach over-the-top (OTT) streamers at scale. Other Basis supply integrations with DoubleClick Ad Exchange by Google, SpotX and Telaria provide access to CTV inventory from premium publishers that include Bloomberg, Tubi.tv and more. Basis provides advertisers with tools to solely target CTV viewers or integrate this tactic with other forms of programmatic or direct-to-publisher media buying.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cfe4c9d-69b1-4249-b054-ab71d08cf578

Leichtman Research Group data shows that 69% of U.S. households have a connected TV. Yet, CTV remains a forgotten screen among many marketers and media buyers because they lack efficient ways to reach audiences on these devices. Furthermore, adding CTV advertising tactics involve more complexity and require additional education for marketers. Advertisers that want to capitalize on connected TV advertising and incorporate it seamlessly into their media planning and buying processes need easy-to-use, unified systems that deliver robust targeting and supply choice and easily consolidates with other forms of digital advertising that the marketer utilizes.

“As users adopt streaming services to access their favorite movies and shows, many of them are watching the content on connected TVs, giving advertisers a wide, creative canvas for engagement,” said Katie Risch, EVP of customer experience, Centro. “Centro’s Basis is unique in empowering marketers to incorporate connected TV into their other advertising campaign strategies, thereby enabling them to achieve significant competitive advantages.”

Basis is the only demand-side platform (DSP) in market to pull in real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social advertising into one unified campaign planning and buying platform. It provides users with tools to activate, optimize, measure and analyze campaigns directed to connected TV audiences on smart TVs and other streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Playstation, Roku, Xbox and more. Benefits for advertisers include:

Ability to scale campaigns with access to 45+ million CTV impressions daily

Wide variety of CTV private marketplaces to buy from leading service providers

Multiple measurement options including video completion rate, device types, content provider/app and more

Connected TV campaigns should not be executed in a silo, regardless if it’s bought with programmatic tactics or direct from suppliers. Basis’ comprehensive and robust tools enable advertisers to seamlessly integrate CTV into the overall buying workflow, which can help enhance performance of multi-channel digital media campaigns.

About Centro

Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its Basis technology platform centralizes, organizes and automates all digital media campaigns across all channels, accessing both guaranteed and biddable inventory, to achieve any objective. Our holistic approach gives marketers a single system of record to fulfill their research, planning, buying, optimization, reporting and reconciliation needs. Headquartered in Chicago with 32 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

[email protected]

646-462-4888