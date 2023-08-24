Global Sambal Market is expected to reach US$ 4.6 billion by 2030, experiencing a modest CAGR of over 4.3%.
Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Sambal Market is valued at US$ 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 4.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat
Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview
Sambal’s distinct and robust flavor profile makes it a versatile condiment that may be used in a variety of foreign cuisines. As fusion cuisine becomes more popular, professionals and home cooks alike are experimenting with new ways to incorporate sambal into their meals.
Globally, there is a growing desire for spicy and delicious meals. With its chili-based heat and rich flavors, Sambal appeals to consumers who seek out intense flavor experiences. Consumers are becoming more creative in their culinary selections, including traditional ethnic meals such as Indonesian cuisine, which uses sambal as a basic condiment.
- According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global sambal market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on nature, type, packaging, end user, distribution channel, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.
- Market intelligence for the global sambal market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units/Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.
- In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Sambal market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.
Global Sambal Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis
- On the basis of type, traditional sambal held the biggest market share and would continue to dominate the global sambal market throughout the forecast period. It is used in a variety of applications such as dips, spreads, and sauces.
- On the basis or region, during the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to contribute 38% of worldwide sambal market growth. It is a typical Southeast Asian condiment and sauce.
Report Synopsis
|Report Metrics
|Details
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2030
|Base Year Market Size
|US$ 3.3 billion
|Market Size Forecast
|US$ 4.6 billion
|Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Key Market Drivers
Competition Analysis and Market Structure
These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global sambal market include,
- In February 2023, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk acquired Ayam Brand, a Malaysian company that is a leading manufacturer of sambal and other Southeast Asian condiments.
- In January 2023, Woh Hup Food Industries Pte Ltd launched a new line of sambal products that are specifically designed for the Western market.
- In December 2022, The Kraft Heinz Company partnered with Just Salad to offer sambal as a condiment on Just Salad’s menu.
Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global sambal market growth include The Kraft Heinz Company, Kokita, Goan Cuisine Pty Ltd., Sambel Cap Jempol Co., Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd, Way Sauce Sdn Bhd, GUSTAV GERIG AG, Little Dragon Chili Sauce, PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk, and Singlong among others.
RationalStat has segmented the global sambal market based on nature, type, packaging, end user, distribution channel and region
- Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Nature
- Vegetarian
- Non-Vegetarian
- Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type
- Traditional
- Customized
- Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging
- Glass Jars
- Plastic Bottles
- Metal Cans
- Tetra Pak/Pouches
- Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
- Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel
- Conventional Retail
- Modern Retail
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online/E-commerce
- Global Sambal Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units/Tons), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region
- North America Sambal Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Sambal Market
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Sambal Market
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Nordic
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Sambal Market
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Other CIS Countries
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Sambal Market
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- ASEAN
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Malaysia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa Sambal Market
- GCC
- Saudi Arabia (KSA)
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Rest of the GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Turkey
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Answered in the Sambal Report:
- What will be the market value of the global sambal market by 2030?
- What is the market size of the global sambal market?
- What are the market drivers of the global sambal market?
- What are the key trends in the global sambal market?
- Which is the leading region in the global sambal market?
- What are the major companies operating in the global sambal market?
- What are the market shares by key segments in the global sambal market?
Research Methodology
RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.
RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:
- Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.
- Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.
- Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.
- Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.
- Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.
About RationalStat LLC
RationalStat is an end-to-end global market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support global and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.
RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client’s needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.
