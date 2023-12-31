Russia’s invasion prompted the LGBTQ+ community to urgently discuss their lack of legal rightsA Ukrainian couple campaigning for marital equality has called on the Kyiv government to act on a draft civil union law that would give same-sex partnerships legal status.“I don’t understand why, if there are people that are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country, for the state, the state cannot ensure their families are protected and their families have support,” said Stanislava Petlytsia, a 27-year-old LGBTQI+ activist in Kharkiv. Continue reading…

